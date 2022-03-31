ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Morristown weekend preview: A river runs through it

By Kevin Coughlin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary, from the team that chronicled grassroots efforts to save the Great Swamp, examines the odds. You can see American River at the Mayo Performing Arts. And Greater Morristown’s cultural offerings don’t stop there. Opera, classical concerts, tango, and train rides with the Easter Bunny...

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Manasquan, NJ going to have to change its name, too?

Two sites in New Jersey will soon be receiving name changes thanks to a new initiative by the U.S. Department of the Interior. According to NJ.com, the federal government wants to remove the word "squaw" from various lakes, streams, mountains, and valleys around the country. In total, over 650 sites will have the word removed.
Morristown, NJ
Government
CBS New York

Peacock Pride on display in Jersey City ahead of parade

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Peacock Pride is still on display in Jersey City ahead of Friday's parade to honor the Saint Peter's University men's basketball team.After being the belle of the ball in March Madness, the school is eager to celebrate the unlikely run.Streets will be lined with fans and supporters Friday.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with a group of players about all the support from Jersey City and beyond."It's just awesome that there's been so much support, all the love and support that we're getting from our school, all over New Jersey, and really all over the country. It's just been unreal," Doug Edert said."It's been amazing. It's been surreal seeing all the fan love and everybody's just happy for us, the whole city, the whole state is just behind us and proud of us. It's amazing," Matthew Lee said.Watch CBS News New York starting at 2 p.m. Friday for live coverage of the parade.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills defeats Nutley - Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary DiLauri scored four goals to go along with three assists as Parsippany Hills defeated Nutley 11-9 in Morris Plains. Tyler Arnold also posted a hat-trick for Parsippany Hills (1-0). Matt Pergola led Nutley (0-1) with a game-high six goals with Jake Cirminello, Rocco Albanese and Joe Crocco adding a...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Chatham defeats Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Ashley Kiernan tallied six goals and an assist as Chatham, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge 13-6 in Glen Ridge. Chatham (1-0) led 9-2 at the half. Stella Straka, Sophia Claps and Kayleigh Coughlin scored two goals apiece with Taryn Luzi adding a goal. Frances Tedesco...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Roxbury - Boys lacrosse recap

Three players scored three goals as Morris Knolls beat Roxbury, 11-2, in Rockaway. Thomas Gioloso, Nick Forgione, and Kyler Hardie all netted three goals for Morris Knolls (1-0), which led only 4-1 at halftime. Cole Malatesta won eight-of-15 faceoffs and Ryan Beller made five saves, too. For Roxbury (0-1), Michael...
ROCKAWAY, NJ

