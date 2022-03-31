ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Darla Berkenpas – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarla Berkenpas of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for March 31, 2022....

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Le Mars, IA
The Hill

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Klem Citizen Of The#Nw Iowa Credit Union#Pizza Hut#Pet Wash

Comments / 0

Community Policy