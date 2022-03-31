ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Two people stabbed in Mountain Iron; one person in custody

boreal.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fight broke out early Tuesday morning at a bar in Mt. Iron |. Two people were reportedly stabbed in Mt. Iron, Minn., after a fight broke out early Wednesday morning. According to St. Louis County police, the incident...

www.boreal.org

