ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas visits Seattle following shutout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-40-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits Seattle after the Golden Knights shut out Seattle 3-0. Logan Thompson earned the victory in the net for Vegas after collecting 22 saves.

The Kraken are 5-15-0 against opponents in the Pacific. Seattle averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Vince Dunn leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 13-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific. Vegas is 24th in the Western Conference with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yanni Gourde leads the Kraken with 39 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 23 assists. Dunn has eight assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 55 points, scoring 26 goals and adding 29 assists. Chandler Stephenson has six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

826K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
KTVZ

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. Morgan Frost’s power-play goal in the third period ended Fleury’s shutout bid. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota. The Flyers lost their third straight.
NHL
The Associated Press

Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Devils

Florida Panthers (46-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-38-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with New Jersey. He ranks third in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 71 assists. The Devils are 15-22-3 against Eastern...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Haydn Fleury
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Nicolas Hague
The Associated Press

Rangers host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (30-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (44-19-5, second in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -168, Islanders +142; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Rangers defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. The Rangers...
NHL
The Associated Press

Dallas visits San Jose after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (38-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the San Jose Sharks after the Stars knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime. The Sharks are 15-18-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-31-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 23-12-2 in conference play. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brad Marchand...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights
The Associated Press

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
The Associated Press

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +110, Ducks -130; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores...
NHL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks face the Lightning on 3-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -319, Blackhawks +254; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 20-6-4 on their home ice. Tampa...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Adds Second Consecutive Win in Victory Over Flyers

The Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers for its first-ever Pride Night and the second matchup between these two teams this month. Though, this time around they were without key player Claude Giroux who was traded early last week. The Wild got out to an early lead and kept pressing all throughout the game. They had two goals in each period until the third when the Flyers got their only goal.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Carolina hosts Minnesota after Svechnikov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (41-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 win over the Canadiens. The Hurricanes have gone 25-5-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.4 penalty minutes...
NHL
The Associated Press

Chicago hosts Miami after DeRozan’s 50-point outing

Miami Heat (49-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Miami Heat after DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls are 29-19 against Eastern Conference...
NBA
The Associated Press

Columbus Crew host Nashville in non-conference action

Nashville SC (1-2-1) vs. Columbus Crew (2-0-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -106, Nashville SC +327, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Nashville square off in non-conference play. The Crew finished 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 46 goals...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy