NHL

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa.

The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Senators are 5-11-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 28 goals and has 62 points. Jakub Vrana has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tkachuk has 47 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Senators. Josh Norris has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (upper body), Givani Smith: day to day (undisclosed).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

