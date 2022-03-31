ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas faces Washington on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Dallas Mavericks (48-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (33-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Washington.

The Wizards are 20-19 on their home court. Washington has a 12-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 21-17 on the road. Dallas averages 107.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 120-114 on Nov. 28. Bradley Beal scored 26 points points to help lead the Wizards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (knee), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

