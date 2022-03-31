ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDavid and Edmonton take on St. Louis

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

St. Louis Blues (37-20-9, third in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (38-25-5, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against St. Louis. McDavid is first in the NHL with 103 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 64 assists.

The Oilers are 24-12-2 in conference games. Edmonton is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.9 assists per game, led by McDavid averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 12-5-3 against opponents from the Central. St. Louis leads the league shooting 11.5% and averaging 3.5 goals on 30.6 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 49 goals, adding 48 assists and totaling 97 points. McDavid has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 40 total assists and has 62 points. Brayden Schenn has 10 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

