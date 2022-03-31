ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Houston and Sacramento square off in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Sacramento Kings (28-49, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Rockets have gone 11-39 against Western Conference teams. Houston is seventh in the Western Conference with 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Wood averaging 8.8.

The Kings are 18-29 in conference games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.1 points per game in the paint led by Fox averaging 11.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 121-118 in the last meeting on March 31. Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 24 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Alperen Sengun: out (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

