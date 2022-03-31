ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland faces San Antonio on 5-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Portland Trail Blazers (27-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-45, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to end its five-game losing streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs are 21-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Trail Blazers are 11-35 in conference play. Portland has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 133-96 on March 24. Dejounte Murray scored 28 points points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Eubanks is shooting 69.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: day to day (eye), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (foot), Didi Louzada: day to day (kne), Damian Lillard: out for season (abdominal), Trendon Watford: out (knee), Eric Bledsoe: out for season (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out for season (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee), Justise Winslow: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

