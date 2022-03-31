ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto faces Orlando on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Toronto Raptors (44-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Raptors take on Orlando.

The Magic have gone 10-37 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 5-36 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors have gone 27-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 109.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 103-97 on March 5. Jalen Suggs scored 15 points points to help lead the Magic to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: DeRozan's Big 4th Quarter Pushes Bulls Past Wizards

10 observations: DeRozan leads Bulls past Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls needed a win in the worst way Tuesday night, when they visited the Washington Wizards. And although it was close until the stretch run, the Bulls got just that, sprinting to victory behind a...
NBA
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
The Associated Press

Satoransky’s unusual double-double lifts Wizards past Magic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tomas Satoransky couldn’t decide if this type of double-double was good or bad. It was certainly unusual. Satoransky went scoreless Wednesday night, but he also had 13 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Wizards to a 127-110 win over the Orlando Magic. He became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati’s Norm Van Lier in 1971.
NBA
The Associated Press

Cleveland visits New York on 4-game road skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits New York looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Knicks are 19-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 14-25 against opponents with a winning record.
NBA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 44-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (37-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-28, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-119 overtime victory against the...
NBA
The Associated Press

Chicago hosts Miami after DeRozan’s 50-point outing

Miami Heat (49-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Miami Heat after DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls are 29-19 against Eastern Conference...
NBA
The Associated Press

