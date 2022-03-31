ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons’ 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Rasmus Dahlin leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Predators are 18-13-4 on the road. Nashville has scored 219 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 37.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 51 total points for the Sabres, 28 goals and 23 assists. Victor Olofsson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Alexandre Carrier leads the Predators with a plus-25 in 62 games this season. Roman Josi has 20 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-1-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche star C Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
theScore

Jets' Connor, Schmidt test positive for COVID-19

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt have both tested positive for COVID-19, interim head coach Dave Lowry announced Wednesday, according to Winnipeg Free Press' Mike McIntyre. The pair entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in Buffalo after receiving their positive tests ahead of Wednesday's game. Connor and Schmidt...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Jets vs. Sabres prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/30/2022

The Winnipeg Jets will head to Buffalo, New York as they look to take on the Sabres in tonight’s matchup. The Sabres have increased their point streak to six games after their crazy win in Chicago on Monday. Winnipeg is red-hot right now as they’ve gone on a little 8-3-0 tear in their last 11 games, allowing the Jets to have a small glimmer of hope at making it to the playoffs. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sabres prediction and pick.
NHL
FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
The Game Haus

The Pittsburgh Penguins Decimated the Detroit Red Wings

When the Pittsburgh Penguins suited up to face the Detroit Red Wings, nobody could’ve predicted what was about to happen. They had just lost two straight to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. As expected, fans were likely watching the game with a little apprehension. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins win turned into a thorough dismantling of the Red Wings.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Alexandre Carrier
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks face the Lightning on 3-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -319, Blackhawks +254; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 20-6-4 on their home ice. Tampa...
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-31-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 23-12-2 in conference play. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brad Marchand...
NHL
The Associated Press

Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Devils

Florida Panthers (46-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-38-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with New Jersey. He ranks third in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 71 assists. The Devils are 15-22-3 against Eastern...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nashville Predators
The Associated Press

Dallas visits San Jose after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (38-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the San Jose Sharks after the Stars knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime. The Sharks are 15-18-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus Crew host Nashville in non-conference action

Nashville SC (1-2-1) vs. Columbus Crew (2-0-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -106, Nashville SC +327, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Nashville square off in non-conference play. The Crew finished 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 46 goals...
COLUMBUS, OH
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabres Finally Sell Out a Game For Important Night

The Buffalo Sabres have not made the playoffs in 10 straight seasons and that number will grow to 11 when the 2021-2022 wraps in April. The Sabres have played much better since the New Year though, and are actually fun to watch again, which hasn’t been the case in years.
NHL
The Associated Press

Hawks play the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (40-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn. The Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 22-17 record in games decided...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
FOX Sports

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
The Associated Press

76ers take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (40-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row. The 76ers have gone 27-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing...
NBA
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy