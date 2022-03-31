ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC subway crime surge: Anti-gay attack, retired officer slashed

By Derick Waller
 1 day ago

Subway crime continues to surge in New York City, even as Mayor Eric Adams rolls out his crime prevention plan.

The MTA insists progress is being made, but those reassurances may not be enough to make passengers feel safe.

The latest statistics show subway crime up 75% from this time last year, with the latest attacks including an anti-gay attack and the slashing of a retired police officer.

The alleged hate crime happened on the A train near 190th Street in Washington Heights on Saturday, leaving the 22-year-old victim in the hospital
after being brutally beaten .

ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

Police say the man seated across from the victim began making threatening remarks and said, "I wish I had my pepper spray" before spitting at him.

The suspect repeated, "I have to start carrying my pepper spray" and spat at the victim again, police said, and the victim stood up.

That's when the man charged him and is seen on video grabbing the victim by his hair and punching him repeatedly in the face.

The suspect then rips the victim's hair out of his head while using an anti-gay slur, "I'm sick of all you (expletive)."

A 22-year-old is in the hospital after being brutally beaten in an anti-gay attack on the A-train near the 190th Street station.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and suffered lacerations to his head.

The NYPD also released video of the suspect who slashed a retired police officer on a subway train in Lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old victim was sitting with his wife on an uptown 2 train when the suspect began arguing with him.

The victim got off the train at the Wall Street station, but the suspect followed him, pulled a knife, and slashed him in the right arm.

The retired officer ran up to the subway station mezzanine for help, once again followed by the suspect. But when the suspect saw the victim going to the transit booth for help, he turned around and ran away.

The retired officer got several stiches to his arm at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and was released to go home to Centereach in Suffolk County.

ALSO READ | 60-year-old owner shot in head inside Queens pawn shop

A 60-year-old employee at a pawn shop in Queens was shot in the head inside the shop Monday afternoon.

Despite these latest incidents, the head of the MTA says that with more cops underground, the crime situation is starting to improve.

"While we are by no means out of the woods, and there is a lot of progress that needs to be made with subway safety, I just want to acknowledge the work has begun," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. "Serious effort is underway."

Lieber shared how a recent change requiring police to add underground patrols to their assignments is making a difference. In the past month, 312 homeless people have been relocated out of the system.

There have been 1,200 summonses issued for smoking, 700 for drinking and 500 for obstructing seats.

Comments / 14

Aneela Sattaur
2d ago

it will continue to increase..there's cops on the platform only for the day it's announced they will be and the very next day they are never around..its scary all over NY now!

Reply(1)
7
Jack in the box
2d ago

Thank Eric Blasio who is sitting there just watching it all happen

Reply
8
Tasha Watch
1d ago

Don’t worry everyone ! The 850 million dollar stadium is on its way! Don’t panic!!😂

Reply(3)
4
