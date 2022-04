I am running for Bannock County assessor because I understand the hardships you're facing. I live in Pocatello, I own a home, and I pay property taxes. Everyone agrees our property taxes are outrageous. People are struggling to make their house payments and, in some cases, they're having to sell their home to avoid foreclosure. My own property taxes have skyrocketed 76 percent in the last three years. For the first time in my life, I'm worried about my mortgage payment.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO