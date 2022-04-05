ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Car Detailers Share Best At-Home Car Cleaning Products

By Griffin Wynne
 2 days ago

From the floor mats to the windshield, cleaning your car is all about the small stuff. That may be why intense car cleaning is literally called detailing.

“Detailing is massive attention to detail,” Theo Ursa, a professional detailer and owner of Ursa Major Auto Detailing in Glouchester, Massachusetts, told HuffPost. “Whereas a carwash takes like five to 10 minutes, detailing is problem-solving and cleaning until it is perfect.”

As Ursa said, detailing a car means making the car look the best it possibly can, inside and out. Exterior detailing includes paint restoration and polishing and working on the wheels and rims, whereas interior detailing includes coating and protecting the seats and dashboards, ensuring they don’t fade from UV rays. “You’re keeping the condition [of the car] from deteriorating at all,” they said.

Myron Pierce , a professional detailer and owner of Tri Cities Detail in West Richland, Washington, and co-owner of the online shop Detail Studio , explained that detailing often becomes a combination of full-service, professional cleanings and regular at-home maintenance. Car geeks and neat freaks alike will bring their car to a detailer a few times a year and also do frequent at-home cleanings to keep their wheels looking fresh between visits.

“On the professional side, we’re using carpet extractors, stain removal, we have tools for pet hair. We understand all the interior components between safety and appearance,” Pierce told HuffPost. “Maintenance at home is generally going to be vacuuming, wiping down the interior, applying a protection, car wash, maybe apply a wax on there. The basics.”

While a professional detailer has professional equipment (like power washers and industrial vacuums), Ursa and Pierce agree that home cleanings are just as important. From rinseless washes to five-horsepower vacuums, they’ve shared their favorite products for at-home car cleaning.

Ursa Major Auto Detailing#Tri Cities Detail#Detail Studio
