Louisiana State

Three In A Row – Louisiana Gets Another $50,000 Lottery Winner

By Bruce Mikells
 2 days ago
If you believe in the old adage "strike while the iron is hot" then you should already be in line at your favorite Louisiana Lottery retailer to secure your tickets for the next big money drawing in the state. To say Louisiana has been on a roll with lottery luck as of late is more than an understatement. The three of the past four drawings in multi-state and state-sponsored lottery games have all produced at least one winning ticket valued at $50,000 or more.

On Tuesday we told you about a $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in the state. That winning ticket was sold in the Baton Rouge area. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball to lay claim to that prize money.

Over the weekend there was a $100,000 Easy 5 winner reported in the state. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery say the winning ticket in that game matched all five numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize. According to the Louisiana Lottery website that big money winner was sold in Ruston for this past Saturday night's drawing.

For some reason, there was no Louisiana sold big money winners in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. I guess the Mega Millions game hasn't gotten the memo that Lady Luck lives along the bayou. But we were informed that last night's Powerball drawing generated another $50,000 winner in the state.

If you missed last night's drawing here's how it unfolded.

The numbers that were drawn for March 30, 2022, were:

03 07 21 31 37 Powerball 11 Powerplay x3.

The Big Wins in Louisiana page on the Lottery's website says no single ticket across the country matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize of $207 million. There were two tickets sold that qualified for a million-dollar prize in last night's game. Those tickets were sold in New York and Rhode Island.

Here in Louisiana 19 tickets sold for last night's drawing are valued at $100 this morning while ten other tickets are valued at $300. There was a single ticket sold in the state that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball too. That ticket is valued at $50,000.

The Lottery website says the $50,000 winner was sold in Kenner at the Star and Gas Grocery. That store is located at 2023 Williams Boulevard and is in the general vicinity of the New Orleans Airport. If you're holding that ticket make sure you sign the back of it and then contact the Louisiana Lottery office nearest you to arrange payment.

There are no lottery drawings in the state tonight but Friday will see the return of Mega Millions with a jackpot estimated to be $60 million. The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot in that game will be over $222 million.

If you win that, it might be time to do a little house shopping.

