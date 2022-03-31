ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 1 day ago

Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Interest#Mpd Records
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
WNYT

East Greenbush man charged with reporting false incident

An East Greenbush man is facing a misdemeanor charge for falsely reporting an incident. The Albany County Sheriff's Office says Mark Simmons told them via email a specific individual was carrying a loaded handgun to work along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and the person was going to shoot people at their place of employment.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
City of Madison Wisconsin

Two Displaced, No Injuries Reported In Accidental Apartment Fire

Two people are displaced following an accidental apartment fire. No injuries were reported. Ladder Co. 6 and other MFD crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of Cypress Way. Firefighters arrived to find black smoke banked to the floor and rolling over the eaves of the exterior. Ladder 6 located and extinguished the fire, then began ventilating the apartment. One cat was found in a bedroom and taken to its owner. The cat did not suffer any injuries. With fire damage limited to the original apartment unit, no other occupants were displaced.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy