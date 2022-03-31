ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Bust Other Drivers for Speeding with This New Smartphone App

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
Bruce Mikells

It wasn't too long ago that it seemed as if every community around me was putting up cameras. No, the cameras weren't for security reasons, they were there to "catch speeders and people who run red lights", at least that's how they were sold to "we the people".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3GZo_0ev8Gwtv00
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Actually, we the people weren't really sold as much as we were told that community leaders felt the electronic monitoring of speed on the roadways and the ability of motorists to come to a complete stop needed to have the human element removed. In place of actual humans, these electronic eyes in the sky would keep us safe, help us lower crashes at intersections, and maybe even keep our skin free from acne.

What we actually got, at least where I live, was a bungled mess of upset citizens who felt the cameras were lying. And then there were others who saw there could be no real penalty assessed by not paying the fines brought on by the cameras so, they just didn't pay them.

Eventually, civic leaders where I live voted to pull the cameras and void the contracts with the company that was literally printing money at the hands or should I say heavy feet of motorists in South Louisiana.

Well, like everything in this world today, there is now a smartphone app that allows you to use your phone's camera to record video and estimate the speed of the vehicle in that video. Developers of the app say that evidence could be turned over to authorities if a crime has been committed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZBtO_0ev8Gwtv00
David Lentz

Hold. On.Just. A. Minute.

If you thought having a for-profit company taking video and running speed cameras was a bad idea do you really think that giving the "general public" the same ability is going to really help?

Developers of Speedcam Anywhere most certainly think that. They say their app will allow any smartphone to be used as a speed camera. The "evidence" captured on the app can be used to submit a report to local authorities who could, I suppose, send out a citation.

Developers of the app say the connection and communication between law enforcement and the public brought on by the use of the app will only lead to safer streets and better drivers. I think it will lead to neighbor on neighbor violence. but that's just me basing a hypothesis on what I know to be true.

If you think people get mad when you tell them to "get off your lawn" imagine how upset their going to be when they find out you submitted a video of them speeding to the police. I can only imagine the horror of having the self-appointed czar of the neighborhood homeowner's association going door to door showing videos to unsuspecting people at dinner time. It wouldn't be pretty.

Oh, you know somewhere in Acadia Parish or maybe down in New Iberia some of the local "good old boys" are going to have contests to see who can get a "high score" while driving on a major thoroughfare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIR6g_0ev8Gwtv00
11Alive via YouTube

If you want to check out the app it's available on Google Play. They are still working to develop the app for iOS but that should be approved shortly. So, would you download and use such an app? Would you use it for good or would you use it simply to create mayhem where you live? Just make sure you record the reactions when you do.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY

45K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Follow 99.9 KTDY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Shropshire Star

Free smartphone app lets drivers offset tailpipe emissions in real-time

App uses real data to accurately calculate the cost of offsetting drivers’ travel. Drivers can now accurately offset the carbon emissions from their driving through a new smartphone app. Called Karai by Drive Key, the app combines Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data on tailpipe emissions with a...
CELL PHONES
WKRG News 5

City of Prichard announces new smartphone app

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard has announced Friday, March 18 that they are releasing a new smartphone app that will serve as a way to connect residents with responders quickly. The new smartphone app will help provide information quickly and efficiently to everyone who has a smartphone in the City of […]
PRICHARD, AL
8 News Now

Police bust driver doing 140 mph on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple traffic safety units across the valley joined forces on Wednesday as part of a speed enforcement event. Throughout the day officers made several arrests including one driver of a white Dodge Challenger, going 140 mph while racing another vehicle along I-15 in the northeast. The Clark County School District Police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Smart Phone#Ios
freightwaves.com

RelayGo released to speed up driver reimbursement

LAS VEGAS — Relay Payments, which has only been around since 2019 but has already pulled in some heavy outside funding, is rolling out a significant upgrade to its primary product that helps drivers get paid quickly for their expenses on the road. RelayGo is the name of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Smartphone Apps to Use as a Baby Monitor

Baby monitor gadgets are quite costly, which is why using an app on a spare device is a great alternative. In this article, you’ll find the best Android and iOS apps that you can use to monitor your baby. 1. Annie Baby Monitor. Annie Baby Monitor allows you to...
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy