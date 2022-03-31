ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern lights 2022: 10 photos of aurora borealis sightings in parts of US

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0UgY_0ev8FLib00

Skygazers in parts of the northern U.S. were able to see the aurora borealis late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to USA Today and Space.com.

Social media users shared photos of the northern lights displays, which occurred amid a geomagnetic storm, using the hashtags #AuroraBorealis and #NorthernLights. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Washington state

Photo by @pnwwheels, Instagram

2. Potlatch, Idaho

Photo by @mirroup, Instagram

3. Spirit Lake, Idaho

Photo by @kari_lynn_ell, Instagram

4. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Photo by @_nadya.elyse_, Instagram

5. Montana

Photo by @wilderness_mindset, Instagram

6. Hebron, North Dakota

Photo by @the.nd.outdoorsmen, Instagram

7. Republic, Washington

Photo by @rachelflesher, Instagram

8. Montana

Photo by @bc_lovelace, Instagram

9. Dickinson, North Dakota

Photo by @dlpattersonphotography, Instagram

10. Billings, Montana

Photo by @damonefamilyphotography, Instagram

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDTN

Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica

The ice shelf, about 460 square miles wide (1200 square kilometers) holding in the Conger and Glenzer glaciers from the warmer water, collapsed between March 14 and 16, said ice scientist Catherine Walker of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. She said scientists have never seen this happen in this part of the continent, making it worrisome.
EARTH SCIENCE
The US Sun

What causes the Northern Lights?

THE Northern Lights are renowned as one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons on Earth. But how is the sky magically lit up by the spectrum of colours? Here is what we know. What causes the Northern Lights?. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Borealis#Photography#Sightings#Usa Today#Space Com#Auroraborealis#Northernlights#Pnwwheels#Instagram View#Wheels#Potlatch#Idaho Photo#Mirroup#Mirror Up Imagery#Grand Forks#Montana Photo#Wilderness Mindset#Nd Outdoorsmen#The Nd Outdoorsmen#Washington Photo
WGNtv.com

Are Northern Lights visible from Chicago?

I remember seeing the aurora borealis in Chicago in the late 60s or early 70s. My wife says we are too far south to see them. Are the northern lights ever visible here?. They are, but, on average, the northern lights are only visible in Chicago about once every two years. When they do occur, they are hard to see, a result of urban sprawl and light pollution. Away from the city, in dark rural areas, they might be visible a few times each year. They have been sighted in all 50 states and as far south as northern Mexico, but it’s far north where the frequency of auroral displays increases dramatically, peaking with as many as 100 annual sightings in Alaska and northern Canada. Autumn and winter are the most common times for viewing the aurora borealis as the period of darkness increases from its summertime minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Northern lights alert Sunday night, March 13

DULUTH — As I write, a blast of particles from the sun has already buffeted Earth's magnetic domain. Predicted to arrive this evening, the material from a March 10 coronal mass ejection instead showed up early, sparking a spectacular aurora display over Alaska this morning. With a bit of luck, the auroras will continue into the night, when skywatchers in the northern states will get their chance. The latest space weather forecast predicts minor to moderate storming from nightfall Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday morning Central Daylight Time.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Earth braces for solar storm, potential aurora displays

A powerful solar storm is set to hit Earth on Thursday (March 31) with spectacular aurora displays accompanying it after the sun fired nearly 20 flares from a single sunspot in just two days. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that two coronal mass ejections (CMEs), spat...
ASTRONOMY
Arkansas Times

Northern Lights Showdown: Good Day Farm vs. Osage Creek

Northern Lights is a longtime celebrity strain in the cannabis world. Believed to be originally developed from Afghan indicas during the 1970s in the Pacific Northwest, it quickly made its way to the first Dutch cannabis seed catalogs and became a basic building block of modern cannabis production. Famous for its pungent pine smell and euphoric indica stone, this strain has been in high demand for decades. As patients have called for more old-school strains in Arkansas, cultivators have responded by making several available. You can now purchase vintage favorites such as Acapulco Gold, Panama Red and Hash Plant, and now Northern Lights is being offered by two different cultivators. I decided to pick both versions up from Good Day Farm in Little Rock to see how they compare.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KESQ

Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A weak storm system has moved through Northern California and forecasters say a stronger system is expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend. The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow fell above 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada and and chains were required Tuesday morning on Interstate 80. Light rain fell in the San Francisco Bay Area and downtown Sacramento got just enough precipitation to end a 66-day dry streak. Forecasters say a colder storm system will move in to Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet. Resort levels could get 6 to 12 inches of snow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy