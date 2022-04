LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos have played in two playoff games and both have played in overtime games. They have been successful in both and came away with key wins. Last night the Lobos took on Red Oak and star senior, Diego Enriquez scored the winning goal in overtime. He also assisted on the first goal scored and they went on to win 2-1.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO