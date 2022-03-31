ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Crowley Man Wanted on Four Counts of Attempted Murder

By Bernadette Lee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIFUV_0ev88WFW00
Bernadette Lee

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is highlighting a shooting case from Crowley that happened in February, and their search is on for a man wanted in connection with the case.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old Marley Keenray Guidry to come forward and share that information.

Investigators describe Guidry as being a black male with black hair and brown eyes. They say he stands six feet tall.

Guidry was last known to be living at 1302 Bayou Plaquemine Road in Crowley.

They want this man as being the suspect in a case where they plan to charge him with four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder for the things that happened that day. Investigators add that Guidry is also wanted for various drug charges.

How Can You Help?

If you know anything about the shooting, or if you know anything about where to find Guidry you are asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS(8477). When you call, you can remain anonymous. Officials don't want you, but they do want your information.

There are other ways to also give information anonymously. You can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device to give information.

When your information leads to an arrest, in this case, you could receive up to $2,500 in reward money from officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers.

ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

