ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel raids West Bank, 2 Palestinians killed in gun battle

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnKuI_0ev87Ycf00
Israel Palestinians Palestinian gunmen shoot in the air during the funerals for Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17 and Yazid al-Saadi, 23, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Jenin, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gun battle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) (Nasser Nasser)

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, setting off a gun battle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 were wounded, as Israel targeted what it said were militant networks after a series of deadly attacks.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a 28-year-old Israeli man on a bus in the West Bank before being killed by a bystander, the military said. The Magen David Adom emergency service said the stabbing victim was treated and taken to a hospital.

Videos circulated online showing smoke rising from the center of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoed in the background. Others appeared to show Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen moving through the narrow streets.

The raid came two days after a Palestinian from a village near Jenin shot and killed five people in central Israel, part of a wave of attacks in recent days that have left a total of 11 people dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 17-year-old Sanad Abu Atiyeh and 23-year-old Yazid al-Saadi were killed on Thursday. It said 30-year-old Nidal Jaafara was shot and killed near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, apparently referring to the stabbing incident.

The Israeli military said troops came under fire after entering Jenin to arrest three suspects linked to Tuesday's attack. It said one soldier was wounded and evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The army said it has arrested a total of 31 suspects in recent West Bank raids aimed at preventing more attacks.

The Jenin refugee camp was the scene of one of the deadliest battles of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. In April 2002, Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants in the camp for nearly three weeks. Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and at least 52 Palestinians, including civilians, were killed, according to the U.N.

The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have had little control over Jenin in recent years. Israeli forces operating in and around the city and refugee camp often come under fire.

The Islamic Jihad militant group announced a “general mobilization” of its fighters after Thursday's raid.

In Tuesday’s attack, a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Yabad, near Jenin, methodically gunned down victims, killing five. On Sunday night, two Islamic State group sympathizers shot and killed two police officers in the central city of Hadera. Last week, a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba — also by an IS-inspired attacker — killed four. The two attacks claimed by IS were carried out by Arab citizens of Israel.

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday to express his condolences, saying the U.S. “stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats,” according to the White House.

The recent wave of violence has brought the conflict with the Palestinians back to the fore at a time when Israel is focused on building alliances with Arab states against Iran. There have been no serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in more than a decade, and Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders have held a flurry of meetings in recent weeks, and Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures, in an effort to maintain calm ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this weekend.

They hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when clashes in Jerusalem set off an 11-day Gaza war. After a Security Cabinet meeting late Wednesday, Israel decided to carry on with plans to ease restrictions on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians want for a future state. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. In the West Bank, it is steadily building and expanding Jewish settlements, which most of the internationally community views as illegal.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, and the Palestinian militant group Hamas seized power there two years later. Since then, Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the territory, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians.

___

Associated Press reporters Areej Hazboun and Tia Goldenberg in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

59K+

Followers

101K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Israel mass shooting: Everything we know about the deadly attack in Bnei Brak

Israel has suffered its third deadly attack in the space of a week after a gunman on a motorcycle killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on Tuesday evening.Local media reports, quoting unidentified security officials, said the attacker was a 26-year-old Palestinian from the town of Ya’bad near Jenin in the West Bank. He is the third Arab assailant to launch a violent assault in Israel as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches.Authorities said that the attacker, clad in black and carrying a rifle, had arrived in the city in another vehicle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Witness: Army attacks in eastern Myanmar worst in decades

BANGKOK (AP) — While Russia’s war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar’s military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BBC

Israel: Two police killed by Israeli Arab gunmen in Hadera

Two police officers have been killed in an attack by two Israeli Arab gunmen in the northern Israeli city of Hadera. The assailants were shot dead by counter-terrorism officers who happened to be at a restaurant nearby. The Islamic State (IS) group said it was behind the attack - the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Arab Bank#West Jerusalem#Ap#Israeli
The Associated Press

Prominent Israeli rabbi mourned by thousands at funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people attended the funeral Sunday of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died Friday. He was born in Pinsk, Belarus, and moved to what was then British-ruled Palestine as a child. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust and was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.
RELIGION
International Business Times

Israel's Bennett Warns Of Terror 'Wave' After Shooting Rampage

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of a "wave of murderous Arab terrorism" ahead of funerals Wednesday for two of five people killed in a Palestinian shooting rampage in central Israel. The shooting of four civilians and a police officer in Bnei Brak, an ultra-religious city near Tel Aviv, was the...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq

March 12 (UPI) -- Multiple missiles were fired late Saturday toward the U.S. consulate and a news station in Erbil, the autonomous Kurdish region in northwestern Iraq. Five explosions could be heard during the attack, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency. The INA's account was corroborated by photos and videos posted to social media showing the explosions.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Israeli PM tests positive for COVID, is working from home

Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home, his office said Monday as authorities piece together a fatal shooting that took place hours earlier. Naftali Bennett’s office said the premier was feeling well and would continue his schedule as planned, which includes a briefing on an attack late Sunday that killed two Border officers. Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections as an omicron subvariant spreads there as in many other countries. Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations. In recent days, Bennett met with U.S. Secretary of...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria over March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran, the State Department announced Thursday. State Department Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said Blinken will be talking to leaders about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up oil and food prices.
WORLD
Vice

Israel Left Reeling From Series of Deadly ISIS Terror Attacks

Palestinian gunmen have killed 11 in Israel and injured dozens more in a string of 3 attacks, with ISIS claiming responsibility for 2 of them. Israeli security forces were already on high alert after attacks by ISIS members on 22nd March and again on Sunday. ISIS attacks in the country are rare; the last time the group claimed responsibility for violence in Israel was in 2017.
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Israel asks its licensed citizens to carry guns in public after terror attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Israeli citizens with gun licenses to carry their weapons in public on Wednesday in the wake of several deadly terrorist attacks. “Citizens of Israel, we are currently experiencing a wave of murderous terrorism,” Bennett said in a video statement, translated by the Jerusalem...
MIDDLE EAST
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy