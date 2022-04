More than 34 million Americans aged 50 and older are now eligible to receive another booster shot, after the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it had authorized a new round of the Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for those who want them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoed the FDA's authorization on Tuesday afternoon, signing off on guidance making a second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible people "who wish to increase their individual protection."The CDC also went a step further, clearing a second booster dose for all adults "who received a primary vaccine and...

