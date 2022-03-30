Jackson man sentenced to 124 years for selling fentanyl

CANTON, Miss. — A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Carlos Allen, 33, was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Allen was convicted in February 2021 of selling fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl,...
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County judge sentenced three men to a total of 200 years behind bars this week in separate drug cases. “All three of these cases are prime examples of how habitual offenders revolve in and out of our justice system,” Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Summerfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for distributing fentanyl. A jury found 27-year-old Noah Francis guilty on all charges, which included numerous drug trafficking charges including selling fentanyl and cocaine. He was also convicted of child neglect and possession of...
CHARLESTON, Miss.– Police in Charleston, Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson. Sonya Jemerson is in pain. The death of her daughter Destini is still fresh on her mind and heavy on her heart. “Destini was, she was a, she was a sweetheart. She was the life […]
A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo infant is in a Memphis hospital and the parents are in the Lee County Jail. On Saturday, police were told that a 4-month-old infant had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center. The child had to be airlifted to LeBonheur in Memphis.
A Mississippi man admitted to bank fraud and money laundering charges in federal court last week involving defrauding lenders as he purchased an antebellum house, hotels and other properties in the state. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
During the investigation, agents recovered 21 doses of Suboxone, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, 4.0 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, an assortment of prescription medication including Xanax, Alprazolam, and Methadone.
Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
The New Orleans Police Department released video surveillance footage of four possible suspects wanted in connection with a gruesome carjacking in Mid-City on Monday that left a 73-year-old woman dismembered and dead.
A 15-year-old boy was shot five times outside a Mississippi convenience store Tuesday afternoon, police report. Jackson news sources report that the teen was shot in front of the store the 100 block of Withers Street and Highway 467 around 4:30 p.m. Police say the victim was responsive when officers...
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18. A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back […]
A drug dealer from Trenton has been sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison for causing the death of a South Jersey man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Marvin Montoya, 35, must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
A Mississippi woman was taken into custody after police investigated the death of a child taken to an emergency room hospital by his parents. Janell Lewis, 30, was charged with felony neglect of a child, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Officers were called Tuesday night...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
A six-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine and heroin near a Mississippi high school has landed one man in jail. Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics report that agents and deputies from Jefferson Davis County arrested Brandon Graves, who is accused of selling drugs near Jefferson Davis County High School.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want to talk to two men after a man was shot and killed in Whitehaven on Saturday. The man was shot to death around 8 p.m. near 5411 Elvis Presley Blvd. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said the two...
