Bladen County, NC

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

April 2

• Boost the Boro Spring Fling will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Bladenboro with local entertainment and vendors. For information, call Claudette Guy at 910-874-4597 or email to nclguyretired@gmail.com.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 4

• Bladen County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Commissioners meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 805 West Broad Street.

April 5

• Clarkton Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 81 North Elm Street.

• Tar Heel Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Building, 14867 NC 87 West.

April 7

• Dublin Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street.

April 9

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 11

• Bladen County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m., Administrative Offices, 1489 U.S. 701 South, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 411 Ivey Street.

• East Arcadia meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1516 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.

April 12

• The Bladen County Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections office. The meeting is open to the public.

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. at The Gallery Ballroom, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, located at 195 Vineyard Drive in Elizabethtown.

April 15

GOOD FRIDAY

April 16

• Easter weekend and Spring Fest at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 17

EASTER

April 21

• A blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Cape Fear Valley Blood Mobile in front of the Bladen County Courthouse. To sign up, email Maria Edwards at medwards@bladenco.org or call 910-862-6702 and leave a message. Walk-ins are welcome. Free T-shirt or coffee cup for donors while supplies last.

April 23

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

April 28

• Bladen We Care will present its 31st golf tournament, this time with Smithfield as the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors. The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives. Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

April 30

• Bladen County Relay For Life will be held at Elizabethtown Middle School from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m.; luminary ceremony at 8 p.m.; vendors; music; and a survivors walk. Anyone wanting to have a team, be a sponsor or vendor can call Mary Williams at 888-794-6233.

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

May 6

• United Way’s annual Day of Caring

May 7

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

BORDER BELT NEWS

Les High, a 40-year newspaper journalist whose family owned the Whiteville New Reporter since 1938 before it was sold not long ago, spent a number of years following in his father's footsteps as publisher of the Whiteville newspaper. When the newspaper was sold, High began looking for something to do.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30. Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina's roads clean.
ENVIRONMENT
Bladen Journal

Bladen County under a tornado watch

The National Weasther Service in Wilmington has issued a tornado watch for Bladen County until 8 p.m. Thursday. The watch includes Bladenboro, Elizabethtown and surrounding areas. A watch means that conditions are favorable for the severe weather event in or near the watch area. When a watch is announced, stay...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
With sincere thanks

The Bladen County Division of Aging and Senior Center extended its thanks to Miss Taylor Wheeless, NC Queen of Hope "Elite," for her kind and generous donation of female incontinence supplies. The agency relies solely on the generosity of community members to donate these and other items, so that it can provide them to seniors in need at no cost. The agency sincerely thanked Taylor and her mom Melanie for their kindness and thoughtful gesture. "Queen of Hope" indeed. In the photo are Kelly Robeson, director of Bladen County Senior Services, and Taylor Wheeless.
Incentives package draws electric car plant to NC

RALEIGH — A Vietnamese automaker has announced plans to build a $4 billion electric-vehicle assembly and battery-manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure, about 30 miles west of the Triangle. To attract the newly formed company, the state and Chatham County promise to spend nearly $1.2 billion in incentives over the next 32 years. Meantime, VinFast is working to secure $1 billion in investment money to build the plant.
RCC’s Battle of the Butts has a clear winner

LUMBERTON – The culinary department at Robeson Community College hosted its second annual Battle of the Butts competition, allowing students to test their skills in barbeque sauces and pork rubs. "The students were tasked with an opportunity to create a rub and a sauce for a fundraiser we are...
‘WE’RE FLUSTRATED’

CLARKTON — About 50 family and friends gathered at the billboard for Brandon McDonald on West Green Street in Clarkton early Friday afternoon to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his disappearance. The event included a special song by Dawn Watts, prayers from four local pastors, the release of three...
Bladen Amateur Radio part of a tradition

LAKE WACCAMAW — Bladen County amateur radio operators were on-site at Lake Waccamaw during the 12th annual Southern Farm Days event this past weekend to demonstrate — in real-time, and on a local scale — how versatile and critically important it is for communities to have access to communications options, even if cell phones or the internet is not available or operable.
NCDOT lists closures in Bladen County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has listed a number of closings around Bladen County this week. — NC242 will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m. through April 7 at 5 p.m. The detour will be SR1511 (Sweet Home Church Road) to SR1510 (Bladen Lakes School Road) to SR1509 (Johnsontown Road) to NC242.
Town seeks input on land use plan

ELIZABETHTOWN — The town of Elizabethtown is seeking input from its residents and visitors to assist in the creation of the Town's Land Use Plan. The Land Use Plan is a document that will guide the community's growth over the next 15 to 20 years. A Land...
County commissioners to meet Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners has a healthy agenda to deal with when it meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Bladen County Courthouse. — Presentation of Child Abuse Awareness Month proclamation. — Consider approving purchase of John Deere wheel loader for solid...
