There is still competition in many price points in this vigorous market, but don’t count yourself out before you throw your “hat in the ring.” This is Nevada and we all know “you can’t win if you don’t play!” If you find a house that works for you, don’t wait, get your offer in and see what happens. They can accept it, counter it, or accept another offer in which case you have one less competitor. It’s all in how you see it.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO