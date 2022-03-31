ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado hosts San Jose after Nichushkin’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

San Jose Sharks (29-29-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -337, Sharks +262; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the San Jose Sharks after Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Flames.

The Avalanche are 29-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado averages 10.2 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists per game.

The Sharks are 15-17-3 in conference games. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 18, Colorado won 5-3. Nichushkin recorded two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 81 total points for the Avalanche, 26 goals and 55 assists. Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 66 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists. Tomas Hertl has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Sharks: Jonah Gadjovich: out (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder), Logan Couture: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

826K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche star C Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Eliminates Flyers, Penguins Get Taste of Playoffs

The game was as crucial for the standings as for the psychological message. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are odds-on favorites to meet as the 2-3 seeds in Round One, and a game at PPG Paints Arena was about gaining home ice and letting the other team know who is better. Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a gem for the Minnesota Wild and eliminated the Philadelphia Flyers from playoff contention. And NHL GMs look like they may keep the “Kucherov” loophole for their own gain.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL
The Associated Press

Dallas visits San Jose after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (38-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the San Jose Sharks after the Stars knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime. The Sharks are 15-18-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Kevin Labanc
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Mikko Rantanen
The Associated Press

Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-31-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 23-12-2 in conference play. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brad Marchand...
NHL
The Associated Press

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +110, Ducks -130; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores...
NHL
The Associated Press

Blackhawks face the Lightning on 3-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (24-34-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6, third in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -319, Blackhawks +254; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game skid with a win over Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 20-6-4 on their home ice. Tampa...
NHL
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#Western Conference
The Associated Press

Utah faces Golden State on 5-game road slide

Utah Jazz (46-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Jazz play Golden State. The Warriors are 28-19 in conference games. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference...
NBA
The Associated Press

Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Devils

Florida Panthers (46-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-38-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with New Jersey. He ranks third in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 71 assists. The Devils are 15-22-3 against Eastern...
NHL
The Associated Press

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Chicago hosts Miami after DeRozan’s 50-point outing

Miami Heat (49-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Miami Heat after DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls are 29-19 against Eastern Conference...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Los Angeles after 44-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (37-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-28, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-119 overtime victory against the...
NBA
The Associated Press

Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2 to end 6-game skid; Keller injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed legs-first into the...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy