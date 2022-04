The early rounds of the 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series have been marked by significantly diverging fortunes for a pair of the series’ most experienced drivers. One of them, Michael Conti (pictured above), has two wins in four races and is one point out of the championship lead. The other, Ray Alfalla, has an average finish of 24th and is outside the top 20 in points.

