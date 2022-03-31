ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choi Tae Joon Comeback: Park Shin Hye's Husband To Mark 1st Variety Show Appearance Since Marriage

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChoi Tae Joon will also have his first drama appearance this year. Choi Tae Joon will have more stories to tell once he appears in a show following his marriage to Park Shin Hye. Fans were left shocked when Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye confirmed their relationship...



HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Yoo Jae Suk
Choi Tae Joon
Kim Tae Ri
E! News

Chrissy Metz Says Filming Kate and Toby's Final This Is Us Scenes Made Her Physically Ill

Watch: This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey. The end is nigh for both This Is Us and fan-favorite couple Kate and Toby. Their fate was first revealed on the NBC show's season five finale, but now that the split is actually starting to play out, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan are just as emotional as the viewers who've faithfully tuned in every week for the past six years.
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.


Cobra Kai Stars Confirmed to Be Dating in Real Life

Cobra Kai stars, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List, have confirmed that they're dating, and talked about what it's like doing it with a co-worker. Cobra Kai is a Netflix Original series and spin-off of the Karate Kid movies. The show follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) 34 years after the events of the Karate Kid movie.
