California wants to lure all 4-year-olds to public schools within the next four years. But will there be enough teachers there to meet them?. School districts across the state are scrambling to hire an estimated 11,000 teachers and 25,000 teacher assistants to expand transitional kindergarten. It’s a tall order for school district officials already in the midst of a daunting educator shortage and coming out of the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO