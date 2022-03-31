Three Leg Run has new brewery, winery and meadery in Chester up and running

PET Bottles are such an incredibly common thing nowadays that you don’t really give them a second glance. You’re more likely to just pick up a bottle, use it, crush it, and throw it away – a behavior centered around convenience, that fuels a fast-paced style of consumerism that isn’t sustainable. It’s this very behavior that Super Sparrow’s bottles are trying to shake off. Super Sparrow’s stainless steel thermoses are designed to be versatile, reusable, artistic, and most importantly, lightweight. Designed to be significantly lighter than your average steel thermos, Super Sparrow’s Stainless Steel Water Bottle is easy to carry around, and even come with a small handle on their lid that makes hanging them pretty easy.
Comments / 0