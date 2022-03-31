Three Leg Run has new brewery, winery and meadery in Chester up and running

The clocks have gone back and a brief spell of sun has put summer in our sights – meaning now’s the time to get your garden revamped in time for the season of alfresco socialising.The fire pit has been secured, the sofa is sorted and maybe you even got your hands on a coveted hanging egg chair, now all your garden needs its boozy centrepiece. And what better way to inject some fun into it than with a tiki bar?Last summer, the units became a staple of garden parties when lockdown restrictions only allowed for outdoor socialising. Though all the...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO