This is the City in Delaware Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0ev7NhDw00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29. There have been more than 969,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes -- the highest death toll of any country.

The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to city. Even as the number of daily new cases is flattening or even declining in some parts of the country, it is surging at a growing rate in others.

Nationwide, the number of new cases is growing at a steady rate. There were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 29, essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

In Delaware, there were an average of 7.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending March 29 -- the 25th most of all 50 states. Delaware’s most recent case growth is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 11.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Metropolitan areas with a high degree of mobility and a large population may be particularly vulnerable to outbreaks. While science and medical professionals are still studying how exactly the virus spreads, experts agree that outbreaks are more likely to occur in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another. Cities with high concentrations of dense spaces such as colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes are particularly at risk.

In the Dover metropolitan area, there were an average of 7.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending March 29 -- the fastest case growth of any city in Delaware. The metro area’s most recent case growth rate is basically unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Dover is the only metropolitan area in Delaware and ranks as the city where COVID-19 is growing by default.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dover metropolitan area has reported a cumulative total of 50,134 confirmed cases, or 28,372.5 per 100,000 residents. By comparison, there are currently 26,636.2 cases per 100,000 Delaware residents and 24,137.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread, cities have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Dover, unemployment peaked at 17.3% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending March 29. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending Mar. 29 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending Mar. 22 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
Dover, DE 176,699 7.5 12.3 28,372.5 358.8

