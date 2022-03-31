ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Maine Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0ev7Na2r00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Maine, 79.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Maine is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of March 29, Maine has received about 3,245,900 vaccinations and administered about 84.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 234,841 confirmed cases of the virus in Maine as of March 29 -- or 17,546 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.7% 863,347 32,378
2 Vermont 80.3% 502,605 17,135
3 Maine 79.1% 1,058,679 17,546
4 Connecticut 78.2% 2,794,219 20,550
5 Massachusetts 78.0% 5,385,098 24,517
6 Hawaii 77.5% 1,100,793 16,443
7 New York 75.8% 14,811,992 25,421
8 Washington D.C. 75.1% 513,751 19,916
9 Maryland 74.8% 4,522,188 16,726
10 New Jersey 74.7% 6,652,255 24,643
11 Washington 72.8% 5,484,600 19,258
12 Virginia 72.7% 6,189,983 19,558
13 California 71.0% 28,083,751 22,939
14 Colorado 70.5% 4,015,138 23,538
15 New Mexico 70.3% 1,473,957 24,683
16 Oregon 69.6% 2,915,667 16,769
17 Minnesota 69.1% 3,874,991 25,436
18 Delaware 68.7% 664,670 26,818
19 New Hampshire 68.4% 927,592 22,247
20 Illinois 67.8% 8,640,545 24,026
21 Pennsylvania 67.5% 8,649,469 21,699
22 Florida 67.0% 14,265,636 27,442
23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,787,966 27,226
24 Utah 64.7% 2,044,511 29,335
25 Nebraska 63.1% 1,216,791 24,734
26 Arizona 61.8% 4,431,582 27,846
27 Iowa 61.5% 1,941,072 24,026
28 Texas 61.4% 17,616,705 23,187
29 Alaska 61.2% 451,111 32,331
30 Nevada 61.1% 1,854,898 23,478
31 Kansas 60.8% 1,770,839 26,437
32 South Dakota 60.6% 534,756 26,858
33 North Carolina 60.5% 6,277,054 25,274
34 Michigan 59.7% 5,965,509 23,851
35 Ohio 58.0% 6,782,471 22,839
36 South Carolina 57.2% 2,910,415 28,857
37 Kentucky 57.0% 2,545,260 29,352
38 Oklahoma 56.7% 2,237,304 26,186
39 West Virginia 56.7% 1,024,188 27,535
40 Montana 56.7% 602,237 25,642
41 Missouri 55.7% 3,409,902 23,003
42 Indiana 54.8% 3,667,859 25,257
43 North Dakota 54.8% 416,299 31,533
44 Georgia 54.6% 5,748,707 23,630
45 Idaho 54.6% 957,696 25,285
46 Tennessee 54.5% 3,687,563 29,831
47 Arkansas 54.0% 1,627,928 27,624
48 Louisiana 53.0% 2,470,891 25,064
49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,531,028 26,589
50 Wyoming 51.1% 295,348 27,012
51 Alabama 50.8% 2,482,580 26,485

rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Eagle 106.3

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Community Policy