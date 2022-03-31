Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Michigan Stacks Up
The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,498,967 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.5% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Michigan, 59.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
Lower than average vaccination rates in Michigan appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of March 29, Michigan has received about 20,389,600 vaccinations and administered about 75.8% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 2,384,088 confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan as of March 29 -- or 23,851 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,216 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of March 29, 2022.
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|81.7%
|863,347
|32,378
|2
|Vermont
|80.3%
|502,605
|17,135
|3
|Maine
|79.1%
|1,058,679
|17,546
|4
|Connecticut
|78.2%
|2,794,219
|20,550
|5
|Massachusetts
|78.0%
|5,385,098
|24,517
|6
|Hawaii
|77.5%
|1,100,793
|16,443
|7
|New York
|75.8%
|14,811,992
|25,421
|8
|Washington D.C.
|75.1%
|513,751
|19,916
|9
|Maryland
|74.8%
|4,522,188
|16,726
|10
|New Jersey
|74.7%
|6,652,255
|24,643
|11
|Washington
|72.8%
|5,484,600
|19,258
|12
|Virginia
|72.7%
|6,189,983
|19,558
|13
|California
|71.0%
|28,083,751
|22,939
|14
|Colorado
|70.5%
|4,015,138
|23,538
|15
|New Mexico
|70.3%
|1,473,957
|24,683
|16
|Oregon
|69.6%
|2,915,667
|16,769
|17
|Minnesota
|69.1%
|3,874,991
|25,436
|18
|Delaware
|68.7%
|664,670
|26,818
|19
|New Hampshire
|68.4%
|927,592
|22,247
|20
|Illinois
|67.8%
|8,640,545
|24,026
|21
|Pennsylvania
|67.5%
|8,649,469
|21,699
|22
|Florida
|67.0%
|14,265,636
|27,442
|23
|Wisconsin
|65.2%
|3,787,966
|27,226
|24
|Utah
|64.7%
|2,044,511
|29,335
|25
|Nebraska
|63.1%
|1,216,791
|24,734
|26
|Arizona
|61.8%
|4,431,582
|27,846
|27
|Iowa
|61.5%
|1,941,072
|24,026
|28
|Texas
|61.4%
|17,616,705
|23,187
|29
|Alaska
|61.2%
|451,111
|32,331
|30
|Nevada
|61.1%
|1,854,898
|23,478
|31
|Kansas
|60.8%
|1,770,839
|26,437
|32
|South Dakota
|60.6%
|534,756
|26,858
|33
|North Carolina
|60.5%
|6,277,054
|25,274
|34
|Michigan
|59.7%
|5,965,509
|23,851
|35
|Ohio
|58.0%
|6,782,471
|22,839
|36
|South Carolina
|57.2%
|2,910,415
|28,857
|37
|Kentucky
|57.0%
|2,545,260
|29,352
|38
|Oklahoma
|56.7%
|2,237,304
|26,186
|39
|West Virginia
|56.7%
|1,024,188
|27,535
|40
|Montana
|56.7%
|602,237
|25,642
|41
|Missouri
|55.7%
|3,409,902
|23,003
|42
|Indiana
|54.8%
|3,667,859
|25,257
|43
|North Dakota
|54.8%
|416,299
|31,533
|44
|Georgia
|54.6%
|5,748,707
|23,630
|45
|Idaho
|54.6%
|957,696
|25,285
|46
|Tennessee
|54.5%
|3,687,563
|29,831
|47
|Arkansas
|54.0%
|1,627,928
|27,624
|48
|Louisiana
|53.0%
|2,470,891
|25,064
|49
|Mississippi
|51.3%
|1,531,028
|26,589
|50
|Wyoming
|51.1%
|295,348
|27,012
|51
|Alabama
|50.8%
|2,482,580
|26,485
