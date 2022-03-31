ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for March 31

Franklin News Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Potato drop at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta hosted a Potato Drop on March 19 that distributed more than 44,000 pounds of potatoes to area food banks. Provided by the Society of St. Andrew, a Big Island non-profit that gleans potatoes and other produce for distribution to food banks, 50 pound bags were redistributed in 5 pound bags to local food banks including Roanoke Rescue Mission, Ram House, Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna (in Rocky Mount), Stepping Stone, the Agape Center and several others.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

First deadline for memorial brick orders is Tuesday

The Franklin County Veterans Memorial Commission is taking orders for memorial bricks to be placed at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. Brick orders are placed in April and September each year, and the purchased ones are installed by Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Order deadlines are Tuesday, April 5...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Tractor Day returns after two year hiatus

Amanda Roberts woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to drive her family’s John Deere 7830 tractor from Callaway to the parking lot of Roses Discount Store in Rocky Mount. The night before, Roberts spent two hours washing the tractor, but the Franklin County High School senior was happy to do it since it meant kicking off her first Tractor Day since her freshman year in 2019.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy