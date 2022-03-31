Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for March 31

Amanda Roberts woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to drive her family’s John Deere 7830 tractor from Callaway to the parking lot of Roses Discount Store in Rocky Mount. The night before, Roberts spent two hours washing the tractor, but the Franklin County High School senior was happy to do it since it meant kicking off her first Tractor Day since her freshman year in 2019.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO