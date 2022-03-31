ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Body of missing Nevada 18-year-old found two weeks after disappearance

By Ana Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cf1iK_0ev7BDnQ00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nevada officials have located the body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s identity was confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputies said a tip led them to the remote area.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Chris Rock says he’s still ‘processing’ Oscar slap at show

Surveillance video from that day shows Irion in a parking lot, waiting in her car for a shuttle to pick her up. Troy Driver, 41, was also seen walking around the lot while Irion was there, according to NewsNation .

Diana Irion, Naomi’s mother, told NewsNation her family has seen a longer cut of that video that shows Driver approaching Naomi’s driver’s side door and getting in without a struggle.

Irion’s car was found three days later at a nearby paint production plant.

Authorities arrested Driver last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, a judge set a $750,000 bond for Driver, NewsNation reports . Prosecutors filed documents alleging Driver kidnapped Irion for the purpose of sexually assaulting or killing the woman.

Irion, a diplomat’s daughter, moved to the U.S. from South Africa in August to gain independence and save up for a place of her own, her family said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

778K+

Views

Follow WVNS and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WEAR

Missing 17-year-old found in Destin

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Charolette Sullivan, 17, was located in Destin by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for sharing. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach police are needing assistance locating a missing 17-year-old Friday afternoon. Charolette Sullivan was last seen in the Fort Walton Beach...
DESTIN, FL
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Churchill County, NV
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
WSAZ

4-year-old with autism reported missing found

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement have located the 4-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement in Mason County is searching for a 4-year-old with autism who was reported missing Wednesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police.
MASON COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Naomi Irion’s brother reacts to discovery of her body after 17-day search: ‘Now comes a different kind of effort’

Naomi Irion’s brother has broken his silence to call for “a different kind of effort” after the remains of his missing 18-year-old sister were discovered 17 days on from her abduction from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada.Casey Valley, who has been leading the searches for his teenage sister, shared a touching Facebook post on Wednesday night saying he was at “a loss for words” over Ms Irion’s death.“I can’t believe this. I’m at a loss for words. Thanks to everyone for your support,” he wrote.“Now comes a different kind of effort. Naomi was taken away from us far...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Klas#Newsnation#Driver
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Walmart
KATU.com

Nevada man pleads guilty in $722 million cryptocurrency scheme

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson, Nevada man has pleaded guilty to his role in a $722 million cryptocurrency scheme. Gordon Beckstead admitted to laundering funds for 'Bitclub Network,' a scheme that defrauded investors who paid for cryptocurrency shares. Beckstead also conspired with the scheme's creator to launder his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
JONESBORO, GA
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy