Flathead County, MT

Legals for March, 31 2022

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

No. 28461 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY In re the Parenting of: Raevyn Woods; Minor Child Corey Woods Petitioner and Alexandria Markham Respondent Cause No.: DR-22-40 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: Respondant ALEXANDRIA MARKHAM. You are named in a petition to get a final parenting plan for your Child. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21-day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day. You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at Flathead County and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner. DATED this 17th day of March, 2022. PEG ALLISON Clerk of Court By:Melissa Henley Deputy Clerk of Court March 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28464 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of James Christensen: James Christensen, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-250B ROBERT B ALLISON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from James Andrew Christensen to James Andrew Jerde. The hearing will be on 05/18/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/21/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ PRISHA QUESADA Deputy Clerk of Court March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28465 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Courtney Christensen: Courtney Christensen, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-256 ROBERT B ALLISON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Courtney Karen Christensen to Courtney Karen Jerde. The hearing will be on 05/18/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/21/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ PRISHA QUESADA Deputy Clerk of Court March 24, 31, April 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28467 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY In re the Adoption of: Khirsten Marie Lyn Scott; Minor Child Jeffery H. Terrell Petitioner Cause No.: DA -20-39 NOTICE OF HEARING ON ADOPTION OF MINOR CHILD THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO: Michael Allyn Scott NOTICE IS GIVEN to the birth parents of the minor child above-referenced that Petitioner has/have filed a Petition with the Clerk of this Court to become the Step-Parent of a minor child. The hearing on the Petition will be held at the Justice Center Building, 920 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, in Flathead County on the following date and time: DATE: 4/27/2022 at 1:30 PM Date: 3/21/2022 PEG ALLISON Clerk of Court By: MELISSA HENLEY Deputy Clerk of Court March 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28482 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ashley Churchill: Ashley Churchill, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-313C HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ashley Ann Churchill to Ashley Ann Cabrales. The hearing will be on 05/25/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/24/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ PRISHA QUESADA Deputy Clerk of Court March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28484 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Shannon Danell Little-Berzins: Shannon Danell Little-Berzins, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-317 ROBERT B ALLISON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shannon Danell Little-Berzins to Shannon Danell Little. The hearing will be on 05/25/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/28/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ PRISHA QUESADA Deputy Clerk of Court March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28458 On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM, a Public Hearing will be held via Zoom, for the purpose of receiving comments on the draft Department of Public Health and Human Services "2022 DOE State Plan Application". The link to the Zoom webinar is https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/81715012155?pwd=N0IxUHdCNlBSQWI4V1A5a3Z3aHVJdz09. Draft copies of the proposed application will be available at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Intergovernmental Human Services Bureau, 1400 Carter Drive, P.O. Box 202956, Helena, MT 59620-2956 on Friday, March 25, 2022 or by calling 1-833-317-1080. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. March 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, April 1, 3, 4, 5, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28434 Peg L. Allison Clerk of District Court Flathead County Justice Center 920 South Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901 (406) 758-5906 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF MONTANA, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FLATHEAD IN THE MATTER OF: D.L.W., YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE. Cause No. DN-18-088(A) SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION To: Thomas Webber, birth father of the above-named child: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition has been filed in the above-entitled Court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, 121 Financial Drive, Suite C, Kalispell, MT 59901, requesting termination of parental rights and permanent legal custody. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM before the Honorable Amy Eddy, District Judge, Department 1, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Third Floor, Kalispell, Flathead County, MT, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted. D.L.W. was born on February 6, 2018 in Kalispell, Montana. The birth mother is Debbie Miller. You have the right to representation by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will appoint an attorney to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the above-named child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceedings, in the Court entering judgment by default against you for all relief requested in the Petition. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District Court in and for Flathead County, 920 South Main, Third Floor, Kalispell, MT, 59901, telephone (406) 758-5870. WITNESS my hand and Seal of this Court this 11th day of March, 2022. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court By: M. BUTTON Deputy Clerk March 17, 24, 31, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28435 Peg L. Allison Clerk of District Court Flathead County Justice Center 920 South Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901 (406) 758-5906 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF MONTANA, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FLATHEAD IN THE MATTER OF: A.B.W., YOUTH IN NEED OF CARE. Cause No. DN-18-087(A) SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION To: Any unknown potential birth father of the above-named child: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition has been filed in the above-entitled Court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, 121 Financial Drive, Suite C, Kalispell, MT 59901, requesting termination of parental rights and permanent legal custody. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM before the Honorable Amy Eddy, District Judge, Department 1, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Third Floor, Kalispell, Flathead County, MT, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted. A.B.W. was born on March 15, 2017 in Washington. The birth mother is Debbie Miller. You have the right to representation by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will appoint an attorney to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the above-named child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceedings, in the Court entering judgment by default against you for all relief requested in the Petition. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District Court in and for Flathead County, 920 South Main, Third Floor, Kalispell, MT, 59901, telephone (406) 758-5870. WITNESS my hand and Seal of this Court this 11th day of March, 2022. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court By: M. BUTTON Deputy Clerk March 17, 24, 31, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28436 Peg L. Allison Clerk of District Court Flathead County Justice Center 920 South Main Street Kalispell, MT 59901 (406) 758-5906 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF MONTANA, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF FLATHEAD IN THE MATTERS OF: A.B.W., D.L.W., YOUTHS IN NEED OF CARE. Cause No. DN-18-087(A) Cause No. DN-18-088(A) SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION To: Debbie Miller, birth mother of the above-named children: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition has been filed in the above-entitled Court by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Child and Family Services Division, 121 Financial Drive, Suite C, Kalispell, MT 59901, requesting termination of parental rights and permanent legal custody. NOW, THEREFORE, YOU ARE HEREBY DIRECTED to appear on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM before the Honorable Amy Eddy, District Judge, Department 1, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Third Floor, Kalispell, Flathead County, MT, then and there to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted. A.B.W. was born on March 15, 2017 in Washington. D.L.W. was born on February 6, 2018 in Kalispell, Montana. The birth mother is Debbie Miller. You have the right to representation by an attorney in these proceedings. If you are unable to afford an attorney, the Court will appoint an attorney to represent you. Your failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a denial of your interest in the above-named child, which denial may result, without further notice of this proceeding or any subsequent proceedings, in the Court entering judgment by default against you for all relief requested in the Petition. A copy of the Petition is filed with the Clerk of District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District Court in and for Flathead County, 920 South Main, Third Floor, Kalispell, MT, 59901, telephone (406) 758-5870. WITNESS my hand and Seal of this Court this 11th day of March, 2022. PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court By: M. BUTTON Deputy Clerk March 17, 24, 31, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28486 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on July 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM On the front steps of the Flathead County Courthouse, 800 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 1 of Silver Shadow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 601 Shadow Lane, Kalispell, MT 59901. Billy J. King, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to Flathead County Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Home Owners Mortgage Equity Corp., by Deed of Trust on April 30, 2001, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on May 1, 2001 as Instrument No. 200112116220, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: RBMG, Inc. Assignment Dated: April 30, 2001 Assignment Recorded: May 1, 2001 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 200112116230 Assignee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., its successors and assigns, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns Assignment Dated: January 5, 2002 Assignment Recorded: January 30, 2002 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 200203011020 Assignee: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC Assignment Dated: October 11, 2018 Assignment Recorded: October 15, 2018 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201800025328 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on March 8, 2022 as Instrument No. 202200006005, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning December 1, 2019, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $65,735.83, interest in the sum of $11,914.50, escrow advances of $10,055.43, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $899.78 for a total amount owing of $88,605.54, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 21st day of March, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT10594 March 31, April 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28415 NOTICE The Montana Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, announces the availability of one (1) new original Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Restaurant Beer and Wine License for the Eureka quota area as a result of a Quota Split. The available Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Restaurant Beer and Wine License for the Eureka quota area may be located within the corporate limits of Eureka or within 5 miles of Eureka's corporate limits but not further than the boundary that separates Eureka from Rexford. A map of the Eureka quota area can be located at mtrevenue.gov. This license is not eligible to offer gambling under Title 23, chapter 5, part 3, 5, or 6. To enter the competitive bidding process, the individual or business entity must: follow all of the requirements of the terms and conditions of the competitive bid process; complete and submit electronically a competitive bid form that includes your bid amount; an irrevocable letter of credit, for at least the bid amount, from a financial institution naming the department as the beneficiary. The competitive bid form and terms and conditions can be found at mtrevenue.gov. The minimum bid for this license is set at $12,000. The competitive bidding process closes on April 21, 2022 at midnight Mountain Standard Time. The highest successful bidder will be notified by the department. The successful bidder must submit an application for licensure within 60 days. Questions? Contact (406) 444-6900 March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28416 NOTICE The Montana Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, announces the availability of one (1) new original Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Beer License for the Troy quota area as a result of a new license becoming available. The available Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Beer License for the Troy quota area may be located within the corporate limits of Troy or within 5 miles of Troy's corporate limits. A map of the Troy quota area can be located at mtrevenue.gov. This license is not eligible to offer gambling under Title 23, chapter 5, part 3, 5, or 6. To enter the competitive bidding process, the individual or business entity must: follow all of the requirements of the terms and conditions of the competitive bid process; complete and submit electronically a competitive bid form that includes your bid amount; an irrevocable letter of credit, for at least the bid amount, from a financial institution naming the department as the beneficiary. The competitive bid form and terms and conditions can be found at mtrevenue.gov. The minimum bid for this license is set at $10,750. The competitive bidding process closes on April 21, 2022 at midnight Mountain Standard Time. The highest successful bidder will be notified by the department. The successful bidder must submit an application for licensure within 60 days. Questions? Contact (406) 444-6900 March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28426 NOTICE The Montana Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, announces the availability of one (1) new original Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Beer License for the Kalispell quota area as a result of a 2020 Population Census. The available Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Beer License for the Kalispell quota area may be located within the corporate limits of Kalispell or within 5 miles of Kalispell's corporate limits but not further than the boundary that separates Kalispell from Whitefish and Kalispell from Columbia Falls. A map of the Kalispell quota area can be located at mtrevenue.gov. This license is not eligible to offer gambling under Title 23, chapter 5, part 3, 5, or 6. To enter the competitive bidding process, the individual or business entity must: follow all of the requirements of the terms and conditions of the competitive bid process; complete and submit electronically a competitive bid form that includes your bid amount; an irrevocable letter of credit, for at least the bid amount, from a financial institution naming the department as the beneficiary. The competitive bid form and terms and conditions can be found at mtrevenue.gov. The minimum bid for this license is set at $209,000. The competitive bidding process closes on April 21, 2022 at midnight Mountain Standard Time. The highest successful bidder will be notified by the department. The successful bidder must submit an application for licensure within 60 days. Questions? Contact (406) 444-6900 March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28427 NOTICE The Montana Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, announces the availability of one (1) new original Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Restaurant Beer and Wine License for the Columbia Falls quota area as a result of a Quota Split. The available Montana Retail On-Premises Consumption Restaurant Beer and Wine License for the Columbia Falls quota area may be located within the corporate limits of Columbia Falls or within 5 miles of Columbia Falls corporate limits but not further than the boundary that separates Columbia Falls from Kalispell and Columbia Falls from Whitefish. A map of the Columbia Falls quota area can be located at mtrevenue.gov. This license is not eligible to offer gambling under Title 23, chapter 5, part 3, 5, or 6. To enter the competitive bidding process, the individual or business entity must: follow all of the requirements of the terms and conditions of the competitive bid process; complete and submit electronically a competitive bid form that includes your bid amount; an irrevocable letter of credit, for at least the bid amount, from a financial institution naming the department as the beneficiary. The competitive bid form and terms and conditions can be found at mtrevenue.gov. The minimum bid for this license is set at $35,000. The competitive bidding process closes on April 21, 2022 at midnight Mountain Standard Time. The highest successful bidder will be notified by the department. The successful bidder must submit an application for licensure within 60 days. Questions? Contact (406) 444-6900 March 17, 24, 31, April 7, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28488 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On July 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the East Door, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, Montana, and described as follows: Lot 3 of CHEYENNE SUBDIVISION, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk & Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Parcel ID No.: 0009974 which has the address of 216 Kienas Road, Kalispell, MT 59901. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust ("Deed of Trust") dated September 30, 2019 and executed by Peter Barbera, III and Jungin Lee, as grantors ("Grantor"), to Alliance Title & Escrow Corporation, as trustee, in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as beneficiary, and recorded on October 1, 2019 as Instrument No. 201900024777, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg ("Successor Trustee") is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on February 18, 2022 as Instrument No. 202200004636, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantors in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note ("Note") secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantors' failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the April 1, 2020 installment payment. As of March 18, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $421,567.09. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $378,445.38, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary's security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantors, the successor-in-interest to the grantors, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee's sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 3/18/2022 /S/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. March 31, April 7, 14, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

