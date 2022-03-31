ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

O’Reilly helps Blues beat Canucks 4-3 to sweep season series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnbxG_0ev74uo700
1 of 7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night, further dimming the Canucks’ faint playoff hopes.

Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues (37-20-9). David Perron added two assists.

“It was a good game all around,” Perron said. “I don’t know how they feel over there, but they took it to us pretty good.

“I also thought that we played more our game, the way we want to play to be successful, and it felt at times it was four lines just going one after another, doing it right, and it was awesome.”

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks (32-28-9), who were playing their fifth game in eight nights. Alex Chiasson also had a goal.

A 22-save performance earned St. Louis goalie Ville Husso his 18th win of the season. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots for Vancouver.

“Special teams played a huge part in the game today and got some momentum for the team,” Thomas said.

The Blues also beat the Canucks on Monday, and swept the three-game season series.

Vancouver is five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights, who hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Canucks will face Vegas in their next two games.

“It looks like a lot and a big task when you look at the big picture. But you focus on the next game. Vegas is obviously a team that’s right ahead of us and that’s a huge game, obviously, coming on Sunday,” defenseman Luke Schenn said. “Really all you can do is take it one at a time.”

Pettersson got the Canucks back within a goal with less than five minutes left, snapping a shot past Husso from in tight for his second of the night.

Vancouver pressed for the equalizer, but couldn’t get another shot past Husso.

The goalie made one of his biggest stops with 70 seconds remaining, robbing Tanner Pearson with a glove save.

“We know how important every game is now and we’re not going down without a battle,” Pettersson said.

A blocked shot turned into a goal for the Blues midway through the third period.

Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott went down to stop a shot from Mackenzie MacEachern but the puck bounced off him to Walker, who sent it soaring into the Vancouver net to make it 4-2.

St. Louis took a lead into the final period thanks to O’Reilly’s power-play goal.

Vancouver rookie Vasily Podkolzin was called for holding after he hauled down Brandon Saad on the rush, and the Blues made the Canucks pay.

Perron sent the puck to Brayden Schenn below the goal line and Schenn instantly dished it to O’Reilly at the hash marks. O’Reilly one-timed a shot past Demko for his 15th goal 17:16 into the second.

The Blues’ short-handed goal tied it 2-all earlier in the period. Pettersson coughed up the puck in his own zone and Thomas streaked down the ice. He beat Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes for a breakaway, then put a shot past Demko glove side.

“It sort of was a deflating goal,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead midway through the second with a beautiful goal from the top of the slot. The Swedish center intercepted a pass near the blue line, took a couple of strides and then released a rocket for his 21st of the season.

Nic Petan got an assist on the play, his first point for the Canucks.

The Blues got on the board 7:26 into the second when Leddy sent a long drive under Demko’s glove for his second of the season, tying it at 1.

Vancouver took the lead 31 seconds into the second. Brad Richardson sent Chiasson a blind, backhand pass and the winger swiped in a shot from the top of the crease for his seventh goal of the season.

Richardson got an assist on the play, marking his first point since being claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on March 21.

Some stellar saves by Demko kept the game scoreless through the first.

His best of the period came at the 10:20 mark when the All-Star goalie made a diving glove save to deny Vladimir Tarasenko from the side of the net.

“Where we’re at, if we’re not at our best, we’re not winning games,” Schenn said. “We need to play a full 60 minutes.”

NOTES: Canucks captain Bo Horvat left after the first period and did not return. The team later said his absence was due to a non-COVID-19 illness. ... St. Louis was without leading scorer Jordan Kyrou, who was a late scratch due to an unspecified illness.

Blues: Play at Edmonton on Friday night.

Canucks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

___

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

826K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche star C Nathan MacKinnon out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The best team in the NHL has been dealt a significant blow, as Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, and there is not timeline set for his return. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday that MacKinnon is headed back to Denver for evaluations and there is a "high" level of concern regarding the injury.
NHL
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL
The Associated Press

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +110, Ducks -130; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores...
NHL
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
David Perron
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
Nic Petan
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Ryan O'reilly
Person
Brad Richardson
The Associated Press

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
The Associated Press

Dallas visits San Jose after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (38-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the San Jose Sharks after the Stars knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime. The Sharks are 15-18-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Rangers host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (30-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (44-19-5, second in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -168, Islanders +142; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Rangers defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. The Rangers...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Ap
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Wild Preview: Noah Cates Makes NHL Debut

In the eight days since the trade deadline, the Flyers have been on the road going through a five-game trip. It finally comes complete on Tuesday night. The Flyers face the Minnesota Wild, who come in on a six-game winning streak. The Flyers, meanwhile, have losses in three of the four games on the road trip.
NHL
The Associated Press

Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-31-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus travels to Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 23-12-2 in conference play. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brad Marchand...
NHL
The Associated Press

Carolina hosts Minnesota after Svechnikov’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (41-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8, first in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Carolina after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 win over the Canadiens. The Hurricanes have gone 25-5-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.4 penalty minutes...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Coyotes star Clayton Keller’s inspiring message to fans after scary injury

Arizona Coyotes star winger Clayton Keller went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury during Wednesday night’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. Keller reached out to his teammates and fans via Twitter on Thursday to thank them for the support they showed him, while also revealing the conclusion we’d all already come to. Keller announced that his season would be cut short as a result of the injury, declaring he’d be back better than ever in 2022-23.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2 to end 6-game skid; Keller injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed legs-first into the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has...
NHL
The Associated Press

Matthews scores NHL-leading 50th, Toronto beats Winnipeg 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto’s sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
FOX Sports

Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche, who earned...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Puljujarvi Can Learn From Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been like a trade deadline pick up, producing five points in his last seven games since returning to the lineup after missing a month. Depending on who you ask in Oil Country, he’s either having a great campaign in his second season back in North America, or he’s still a raw player with flaws in his game that still need fine tuning.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon gets crucial update on hand injury vs Sharks

Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon suffered a hand injury after a round of fisticuffs with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba on Sunday. There was significant concern from the organization that their superstar forward would be forced to miss an extended period of time as a result of the injury, but those worries have been washed away by head coach Jared Bednar. Per Elliotte Friedman, Bednar said via his radio hit that MacKinnon is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

826K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy