Zurich Insurance targets net zero in own operations by 2030

By Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zxiv5_0ev72UGb00
The logo of Zurich Insurance is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) on Thursday said it aimed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 2030, bringing forward its target by 20 years.

"Zurich Insurance Group is bringing forward by 20 years its target to achieve net-zero emissions in its operations ... after implementing plans announced last year to achieve deep cuts in absolute emissions this decade," it said in a statement.

"After that, emissions that cannot be avoided will be removed from the atmosphere."

The Swiss insurance company said it had signed agreements on carbon removal to help achieve that goal, working with Australia's InterEarth, Puerto Rico's Bio Restorative Ideas and Oregon Biochar Solutions from the United States as suppliers.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

