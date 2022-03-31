ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ornette Coleman: ‘Genesis of Genius’ Album Review

By Mike
 1 day ago

The likes of Charles Mingus and Leonard Bernstein would later applaud him, but Coleman was even beaten early on by a group...

Pitchfork

Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season and Short Film

Perfume Genius will release a new album, Ugly Season, on June 17 via Matador. Mike Hadreas, who is currently on tour, enlisted the visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite to create an accompanying short film. The album comprises songs Perfume Genius wrote for his immersive dance piece with the choreographer Kate Wallich,...
RETAIL
Kerrang

Album review: Animals As Leaders – Parrhesia

Animals As Leaders are saddled with the best kind of problem. Their 2009 self-titled debut is arguably one of the 10 best metal records of the 21st century, meaning they have spent their whole career trying to live up to this. To their credit, they have released stunning record after stunning record of contorted instrumental wondrousness, and with fifth full-length Parrhesia, they once again do their damnedest to match it. It makes for sublime listening.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Friends Of Hell – Friends Of Hell

Can evil be cosy? Listening to Friends Of Hell’s self-titled debut album is like settling down with a pair of slippers with spikes on the inside and a pipe full of weevil-infested tobacco. There’s something familiar and welcoming about the retro doom sound they peddle (and their very name comes from the title of doom legends Witchfinder General's second album), but it’s just nasty enough to stop you from slipping entirely into comfy nostalgia.
MUSIC
Reading Eagle

Perfume Genius plays Union Transfer, plus previews of six new albums [Seven in Seven]

Welcome to Seven in Seven, where each week we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t-miss show in the region.
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Collider

'The Godfather': Key Changes To Vito Corleone From Book To Screen

Mario Puzo once paid a very high compliment to Francis Ford Coppola and his adaptation of Puzo’s The Godfather. Speaking to Charlie Rose in 1996, he said, “If you pick the 20 best movies of all time, you would have to include that movie. I don’t think you could say the same thing about [the book]. It’s a different thing, different evaluation.” Of course, without that book, there would be no great film, and Coppola’s Godfather is remarkably faithful to the source.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “I’m bummed no-one stood up for Chris Rock”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has waded into the row over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Many celebrities have come out to condemn Smith for his actions after he struck the comedian on-stage for saying that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her shaven head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Keith Richards Looks Back At Writing ‘Gimme Shelter’

Keith Richards looked back at the writing of the Rolling Stones' ominous end of decade '60s classic “Gimme Shelter.” During a new chat with Rolling Stone, Richards, who included the tune in the live set included on his deluxe, expanded edition of 1992's Main Offender, recalled, “Listening to it back, I’d even forgotten that we’d laid that one down on with the Winos. And in a way, it reminded me of the day that I wrote it, which was like a rainy day in London, in Mount Street. There was a big storm on and everybody was running for cover, and it really just came out of that simple vision. And then I realized, of course, you have to expand it. And I realized that there’s only one storm, but there’s plenty more.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Phoenix Dance Theatre review – tender and tense performances mark 40 years

In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
THEATER & DANCE
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC

