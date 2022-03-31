Ornette Coleman: ‘Genesis of Genius’ Album Review

Keith Richards looked back at the writing of the Rolling Stones' ominous end of decade '60s classic “Gimme Shelter.” During a new chat with Rolling Stone, Richards, who included the tune in the live set included on his deluxe, expanded edition of 1992's Main Offender, recalled, “Listening to it back, I’d even forgotten that we’d laid that one down on with the Winos. And in a way, it reminded me of the day that I wrote it, which was like a rainy day in London, in Mount Street. There was a big storm on and everybody was running for cover, and it really just came out of that simple vision. And then I realized, of course, you have to expand it. And I realized that there’s only one storm, but there’s plenty more.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO