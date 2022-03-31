Family Fun Day draws a crowd to Curryville

The Greater Conroe Arts Alliance hosted its Greater Conroe Arts Festival Saturday in downtown Conroe. Events were centered around Founder’s Plaza in downtown Conroe and featured performances from member organizations including the Conroe Symphony Orchestra ensemble, the Conroe Art League, Jazz Connection, Indie Film Foundation and the Art of Music Studio. Attendees also participated in a kid’s art mural, a Kid’s Art Village, a pottery making activity, the Music Petting Zoo with the Art of Music Studio, photos with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” with Christian Youth Theatre and a Lego build-a-long. Learn more about Greater Conroe Arts Alliance by visiting their website at www.GreaterConroeArtsAlliance.com or follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/Greater-Conroe-Arts-Alliance.

CONROE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO