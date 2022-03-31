ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Leon recommends… Emmet Cohen Trio – Live from Birdland

By norman lebrecht
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the brilliant young jazz pianist Emmet Cohen and his Trio are streaming...

Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Clancy Brothers with Tommy Makem and Val Doonican

The Clancy Brothers with Tommy Makem and Val Doonican. This is a bit of fun for a time when fun is somewhat thin on the ground. Val Doonican was an Irish singer of traditional pop, easy listening, and novelty songs, who was noted for his warm and relaxed style as well as his comfortable sweaters and Irish twinkle. He was a huge but unlikely star in Britain in the 1960s, with one of the most popular programmes on BBC television.
MUSIC
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Immigrants are Wigmore Hall’s new image

The Wigmore Hall will showcase artworks of migration at the the forefront of its 2022-23 season, announced today on www.slipedisc.com. Among the major composers featured are Ferruccio Busoni and Ralph Vaughan Williams. There will also be an African Concert Series. Under-35s can buy tickets for £5. Chief exec Joh Gilhooly...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Breaking: English National Opera dumps Tippett

The cancellation below has just gone out to agents and their artists. It smacks of confusion and desperation. Rehearsals were due to start in August. Please see below an email from ENO’s Chief Executive, Stuart Murphy regarding King Priam in the 22-23 season:. Dear [ ]. Covid 19 is...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Odesa Philharmonic streams Weinberg’s Kaddish after one month at war

The orchestra has superimposed images from the present conflict onto Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s harrowing and glorious Kaddish Symphony:. In memory of all the victims 24.02.2022 – 24.03.2022. Music from Weinberg’s Symphony No. 21, in a live performance in Philharmonic Hall, Odesa, Ukraine. Hobart Earle conducts the Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra and Ksenia Bakhritdinova, soprano.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Philly adds Ukraine minute’s silence to its concerts

The Philadelphia Orchestra has added Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk’s Melody from the film The High Pass to its forthcoming Chopin and Shostakovich concerts, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Audiences will be asked to observe a moment’s silence after the Melody. As well as this solidarity measure, before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

Just in: Malaga cancels unsold Domingo concert

Tonight’s concert by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra with Placido Domingo has been cancelled after less than one-third of the tickets were sold, according to local media. Musicians in the orchestra had refused to play with the artist following sexual harrassment claims. The objectors were replaced by freelancers, but the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Esa-Pekka puts in 15 weeks at San Francisco

In today’s other season roll-out, the San Francisco boasts a longer commitment from its music director than other US orchestras. Esa-Pekka Salonen will lead 15 weeks of programming in the Bay Area and abroad, to include world premieres of works by Samuel Adams, Magnus Lindberg, and winner of the 2021 Emerging Black Composers Project Trevor Weston.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wmagazine.com

It's Catherine Cohen's World, We're All Just Living In It

Cohen wears Michael Kors dress and belt; Agent Provocateur corset; Manolo Blahnik shoes. In Catherine Cohen’s world, it can be glamorous to wear the same Lululemon leggings for five days in a row. It can be glamorous to meander across downtown Manhattan while streaming true-crime podcasts through an Apple Watch with a rhinestone band. Baths are glamorous, as is the idea of journaling. (“Not so much in practice.”) Likewise, there is intrinsic glamour to the idea of living in a cabin near the sea. The little bird lamp in Cohen’s living room is glamorous; really, anything with feathers. Cohen wants her apartment to feel like “a haunted library, but sexy and cozy,” the kind of place where someone might roast a chicken and throw a long, discursive dinner party. Even errands can be glamorous: “You can imagine someone looking at you and being like, ‘Look at that woman just like running her errands,’” Cohen tells me over a Zoom call in February. A woman running errands has her shit together. She has things to do. “It's like when you see someone holding a baguette, you're like, ‘What’s her story?’”
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Andras Schiff falls out

“Sir András Schiff regrets that he is unable to perform in Chicago at Symphony Center on March 29. He recently suffered a fall and is not allowed to travel to the U.S. at this time.”. UPDATE: On March 31 at Carnegie Hall he will be replaced by Marc-André Hamelin....
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” For Upcoming Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

Willie Nelson is back with another new single today. From his forthcoming 96th studio album (yes, you read that right), Willie covered Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” from his 1988 album I’m Your Man. Willie’s brand new studio album, A Beautiful Time, is slated to drop on his 89th birthday later this month, April 29th. It’s almost unbelievable that one person could single-handedly put out that much great music in a lifetime, but he’s proven time and again that age really […] The post Willie Nelson Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” For Upcoming Album ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Concertgebouw replaces Russian artists with breakthrough Dutch talent

The Amsterdam concert hall has published a memo on ‘programme changes due to war in Ukraine’. In line with the policy of the Dutch government, all formal collaborations with the Russian government and associated cultural institutions are suspended. The Concertgebouw’s seasonal brochure had already been printed before the Russian invasion, which means that various concerts included in the series brochure cannot take place. Examples of this are the concert of the Munich Philharmonic (change of conductor) and the concert of the Russian National Orchestra that has been cancelled.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

You still have to wear a mask at Berlin Philharmonic concerts

New regulations for concerts at the Philharmonie Berlin as of 1 April. In accordance with the Ordinance on Measures against the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus passed by the Berlin Senate, the regulations for concerts at the Philharmonie Berlin will change as of 1 April. The 3G rule as well as the associated verification checks at the entrances will no longer apply.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Muti goes out with a Russian blast

In his 13th and final season as music director of the Chicago Symphony, announced today, Riccardo Muti will conduct symphonies by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev, as well as Musorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. His farewell concert will be Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis. Muti will turn 81 in July.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Label news: Chopin winner gets golden handshake

Deutsche Grammophon, the yellow label, has signed the Canadian pianist Bruce Liu to an exclusive recording deal. Liu, 24, won the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition last October. DG has already released all of his performance rounds from the competition. It will follow up with Chopin’s Nocturne in C sharp...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Yuja Wang ditches London orchestral fiasco

The plan to bring two orchestras to London to perform Strauss under Andris Nelsons fell apart when the Boston Symphony withdrew for unexplained ‘logistical’ reasons. The Leipzig Gewandhaus leg is still going ahead, though without its star attraction. Last night, this went out:. We are sorry to announce...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Horowitz’s piano tuner has passed away

From the death notice of Franz Mohr, who died on Monday:. Franz Mohr was born in Nörvenich in 1927 as the son of a postman Jakob Mohr and his wife Christina Stork. Since his father got a job at the post office in Düren, the family moved to Düren very early and lived there in the house at Eintrachtstraße 47, today Sachsenstraße. There Mohr experienced the heavy air raid of November 16, 1944. This was a tremendous shock for the young man and the reason for his rejection of God. After the war, however, he met the Scottish pastor Dr. James McFarlane, who was holding a Bible study group in Germany. Franz attended this group, but left unconvinced that there could be any truth in the Bible. McFarlane gave him a Bible and promised to pray for him. After a few months, Franz began reading the Scriptures and became a Christian. There a journey started that would shape his entire life….
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An anorexic Edinburgh summer from its exiting festival chief

Fergus Linehan, whose directorship has not been renewed after eight impressive years, has just released details of summer 2022, its 75th anniversary. At a glance, it’s pretty thin stuff. Only one staged opera and that is Rusalka imported from Garsington. There will be two concert performances of Salome and...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

3 more names in Chicago frame

Our informant at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has found three more guest conductors in the coming season who might be candidates for music director. They are: Edward Gardner, Jacob Hrusa and Vladimir Jurowski. Gardner is hotly fancied for the Covent Garden vacancy and the Czech Hrusa has been unexplicably overlooked...
CHICAGO, IL

