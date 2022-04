At one time, every Wednesday — with basically the exception of Week of Wonders — you were able to save up to 25 percent on room rates at hundreds of hotel and resort properties at select destinations in different regions around the world with Marriott Bonvoy through its Escapes promotion, which offered exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday which are typically valid for stays at hotel and resort properties over the following four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO