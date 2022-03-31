Chicago Symphony mourns cellist, 61

It is with great sadness and sense of extreme loss that not only have I lost my dear brother, but the world of music has lost a true artist and devotee to the love of beauty. Christopher Rex passed away yesterday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris had been the principal cellist of the Atlanta Symphony for 39 years as well as the founder and director of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival and the Madison Chamber Music Festival for over 20 years. My greatest musical joy was performing with Chris which we did quite frequently, the highlight of which was to premiere with the New York Philharmonic a double concerto, “The Veil of Illusion,” written especially for us by composer Stephen Paulus as a joint commission by the NYP and the Atlanta Symphony, a portion of which can be heard on the NYP’s Instant Encore site. He also performed with many of the greatest artists of our time in chamber music concerts at the festivals he founded. Living alongside the artist in him was a person with a unique sense of humor, and some of my happiest years were living and working with him in the Philadelphia Orchestra in the 1970s. Although we would later be separated by a thousand miles, we always remained close, and when we got together, it was if we had never been apart. I will miss him totally beyond my ability to put into words.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO