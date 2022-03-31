ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Symphony mourns cellist, 61

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe orchestra has announced the death of Jonathan Pegis, Jonathan Pegis, who played in the cello section from 1986 until 2018. A former student...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Atlanta mourns a principal cellist

It is with great sadness and sense of extreme loss that not only have I lost my dear brother, but the world of music has lost a true artist and devotee to the love of beauty. Christopher Rex passed away yesterday afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris had been the principal cellist of the Atlanta Symphony for 39 years as well as the founder and director of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival and the Madison Chamber Music Festival for over 20 years. My greatest musical joy was performing with Chris which we did quite frequently, the highlight of which was to premiere with the New York Philharmonic a double concerto, “The Veil of Illusion,” written especially for us by composer Stephen Paulus as a joint commission by the NYP and the Atlanta Symphony, a portion of which can be heard on the NYP’s Instant Encore site. He also performed with many of the greatest artists of our time in chamber music concerts at the festivals he founded. Living alongside the artist in him was a person with a unique sense of humor, and some of my happiest years were living and working with him in the Philadelphia Orchestra in the 1970s. Although we would later be separated by a thousand miles, we always remained close, and when we got together, it was if we had never been apart. I will miss him totally beyond my ability to put into words.
ATLANTA, GA
Salina Post

Salina Symphony: Guitar as a path to classical music

A guitar teacher tuning up with Bach caused Yaniv Attar to fall in love with classical music. A native of Israel, Attar’s path to a career as a professional musician and orchestra conductor began with an acoustic guitar his mother bought him. “She wanted me to have some kind...
SALINA, KS
Slipped Disc

Andras Schiff falls out

“Sir András Schiff regrets that he is unable to perform in Chicago at Symphony Center on March 29. He recently suffered a fall and is not allowed to travel to the U.S. at this time.”. UPDATE: On March 31 at Carnegie Hall he will be replaced by Marc-André Hamelin....
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Concertgebouw replaces Russian artists with breakthrough Dutch talent

The Amsterdam concert hall has published a memo on ‘programme changes due to war in Ukraine’. In line with the policy of the Dutch government, all formal collaborations with the Russian government and associated cultural institutions are suspended. The Concertgebouw’s seasonal brochure had already been printed before the Russian invasion, which means that various concerts included in the series brochure cannot take place. Examples of this are the concert of the Munich Philharmonic (change of conductor) and the concert of the Russian National Orchestra that has been cancelled.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Harrell
Person
Riccardo Muti
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cellist#I Will Remember#The Lasalle Quartet#Deutsche Grammophon
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions for several open chairs in the brass and violin sections, according to a news release from the orchestra. The auditions will take place at the Bakersfield College Theater on May 3-4, seeking musicians for second trombone, associate concertmaster, principal second violin and section seats in the first and second violin sections.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Slipped Disc

An English composer makes his Vienna Philharmonic debut

The composer Thomas Adès will break new ground this weekend when he conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in a subscription concert. Who was the last British composer to earn that honour? Was there ever one. Adès had experience of the orchestra when conducting his Shakesperean opera The Tempest at the...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Westword

Walking the Astral Plane With the Colorado Symphony

The Colorado Symphony is set to illuminate Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend for a three-night performance of Gustav Holst’s existentially gripping masterpiece, The Planets, with principal conductor Peter Oundjian at the helm. The performance will be prefaced with two other compositions — The Oak, by Florence Price, and “Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16,” by Edvard Grieg.
DENVER, CO
Slipped Disc

Esa-Pekka puts in 15 weeks at San Francisco

In today’s other season roll-out, the San Francisco boasts a longer commitment from its music director than other US orchestras. Esa-Pekka Salonen will lead 15 weeks of programming in the Bay Area and abroad, to include world premieres of works by Samuel Adams, Magnus Lindberg, and winner of the 2021 Emerging Black Composers Project Trevor Weston.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Muti goes out with a Russian blast

In his 13th and final season as music director of the Chicago Symphony, announced today, Riccardo Muti will conduct symphonies by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Prokofiev, as well as Musorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. His farewell concert will be Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis. Muti will turn 81 in July.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy