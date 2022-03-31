Immigrants are Wigmore Hall’s new image

We regret to report the death of John McLeod, a wondrously gifted composer and unfailingly courteous man whose music is performed with respect and affection in many countries. John was 88 and we will not see his like again. He outlived his dear wife Margaret by just six months. Their...
The home, also known as Burntwood Hall, was the inspiration for the song “Burntwood,” which appeared on Lord’s solo album in 1982. An Edwardian period house in Oxfordshire, which was the former home of late Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord in the 1980s, was listed for £8.5 million (US$11.2 million) on Wednesday.
The composer Thomas Adès will break new ground this weekend when he conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in a subscription concert. Who was the last British composer to earn that honour? Was there ever one. Adès had experience of the orchestra when conducting his Shakesperean opera The Tempest at the...
The cancellation below has just gone out to agents and their artists. It smacks of confusion and desperation. Rehearsals were due to start in August. Please see below an email from ENO’s Chief Executive, Stuart Murphy regarding King Priam in the 22-23 season:. Dear [ ]. Covid 19 is...
Remember the fuss when ETO’s founder James Conway got rid of half his orchestra and replaced them with ‘more diverse’ players?. Well, Conway has now made way for his former press officer, Robin Norton-Hale. She will become genera director from July. From the PR gush:. Norton-Hale, who...
In today’s other season roll-out, the San Francisco boasts a longer commitment from its music director than other US orchestras. Esa-Pekka Salonen will lead 15 weeks of programming in the Bay Area and abroad, to include world premieres of works by Samuel Adams, Magnus Lindberg, and winner of the 2021 Emerging Black Composers Project Trevor Weston.
We have been leaked the list of Chicago’s guest conductors next season, which will be Riccardo Muti’s last. Christian Thielemann is the board’s favourite to succeed Muti. If he stumbles, the next music director could be one of these:. Xian Zhang, Manfred Honeck, Thomas Wilkins, Bernard Labadie,...
The Scottish tenor Nicky Spence, who is recovering from breaking both legs, has given up the male title role in Saint-Saens’ Samson et Dalila in May and June. The Royal Opera House today announces that sadly Nicky Spence will no longer sing the role of Samson in the upcoming performances of Samson et Dalila (26 May-19 June).
The Philadelphia Orchestra has added Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk’s Melody from the film The High Pass to its forthcoming Chopin and Shostakovich concerts, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Audiences will be asked to observe a moment’s silence after the Melody. As well as this solidarity measure, before...
The arts minister of Baden-Württemberg, Theresia Bauer, a member of the Green Party, has decided that Karlsruhe opera should no longer be run by a general director. Instead, she has installed a revolutionary committee of three – an artistic director, a managing director and a third person ‘who is responsible for the entire theatre’.
Tonight’s concert by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra with Placido Domingo has been cancelled after less than one-third of the tickets were sold, according to local media. Musicians in the orchestra had refused to play with the artist following sexual harrassment claims. The objectors were replaced by freelancers, but the...
The Magic Flute – Australian Digital Concert Hall. March 31 7pm AEDT. $24AUD – Do check what time 7pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) is where you are. This is a pocket-sized production of Mozart’s fantastical opera which is an ideal introduction to opera for the young, for opera neophytes and even for those who don’t think they can manage to sit through a full-length opera. This one is a judiciously and sensitively edited experience which may well encourage the previously opera-allergic to try another longer version, perhaps the Met’s or the Royal Opera.
Today’s televised solidarity concert for Ukraine at Bellevue Palace will be conducted by Nodoka Okisawa, Kirill Petrenko assistant (pictured), as the chief conductor has fallen sick. The concert will open and close with works by the refugee Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, who will be present. Evgeny Kissin will perform...
Mary Miller, outgoing head of Bergen National Opera, has written a moving reflection for us about the wonderful young baritone Emil Havold Næshagen whose funeral was held this week. Read every word and reflect very hard. Few in the culture world have emerged from the last virus-fogged years without...
Beyond belief, artists who remain in the besieged city gave a full performance in the concert hall. The rest of the hall is now a medical and humanitarian centre. Watch in wonder, and donate if you can.
The government of Cyprus has authorised an expansion of the symphony orchestra from 45 musicians to 65. As part of the initiative, the veteran Austrian Günter Neuhold has been appointed music director. He’s former chief in Parma, Antwerp, Karlsruhe and Bilbao.
The Clancy Brothers with Tommy Makem and Val Doonican. This is a bit of fun for a time when fun is somewhat thin on the ground. Val Doonican was an Irish singer of traditional pop, easy listening, and novelty songs, who was noted for his warm and relaxed style as well as his comfortable sweaters and Irish twinkle. He was a huge but unlikely star in Britain in the 1960s, with one of the most popular programmes on BBC television.
“Sir András Schiff regrets that he is unable to perform in Chicago at Symphony Center on March 29. He recently suffered a fall and is not allowed to travel to the U.S. at this time.”. UPDATE: On March 31 at Carnegie Hall he will be replaced by Marc-André Hamelin....
The Semperoper had to call off the first night of Madam Butterfly due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among its personnel. The production stars Kristine Opolais and Freddie De Tommaso (pic), conducted by Omer Meir Wellber.
