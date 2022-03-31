Immigrants are Wigmore Hall’s new image

The Magic Flute – Australian Digital Concert Hall. March 31 7pm AEDT. $24AUD – Do check what time 7pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) is where you are. This is a pocket-sized production of Mozart’s fantastical opera which is an ideal introduction to opera for the young, for opera neophytes and even for those who don’t think they can manage to sit through a full-length opera. This one is a judiciously and sensitively edited experience which may well encourage the previously opera-allergic to try another longer version, perhaps the Met’s or the Royal Opera.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO