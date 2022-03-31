ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Paris buys a Peter Grimes

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1945 Britten masterpiece is presently storming its way into all major opera houses. The new Paris...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Delays ‘Peter Grimes’ Stream

The Royal Opera House has announced a scheduling change for its upcoming stream of “Peter Grimes.”. The opera was originally slated to stream on April 8, 2022, but will now be moved to a later date in the year. The Britten opera stars Allan Clayton, Bryn Terfel, John Tomlinson,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Concertgebouw replaces Russian artists with breakthrough Dutch talent

The Amsterdam concert hall has published a memo on ‘programme changes due to war in Ukraine’. In line with the policy of the Dutch government, all formal collaborations with the Russian government and associated cultural institutions are suspended. The Concertgebouw’s seasonal brochure had already been printed before the Russian invasion, which means that various concerts included in the series brochure cannot take place. Examples of this are the concert of the Munich Philharmonic (change of conductor) and the concert of the Russian National Orchestra that has been cancelled.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

3 more names in Chicago frame

Our informant at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has found three more guest conductors in the coming season who might be candidates for music director. They are: Edward Gardner, Jacob Hrusa and Vladimir Jurowski. Gardner is hotly fancied for the Covent Garden vacancy and the Czech Hrusa has been unexplicably overlooked...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Revisor – Kidd Pivot

Revisor is a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance. It is the critically acclaimed dance-theatre performance created by award-winning choreographer Crystal Pite and playwright Jonathon Young, based on Nikolai Gogol’s play The Government Inspector. ​. Young and Pite revise an archetypal comic plot to serve as the basis for...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Warner
Person
Renée Fleming
Times Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
THEATER & DANCE
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Performing#Ambroise Thomas S Hamlet
Slipped Disc

Sadness: A fine Scots composer has died

We regret to report the death of John McLeod, a wondrously gifted composer and unfailingly courteous man whose music is performed with respect and affection in many countries. John was 88 and we will not see his like again. He outlived his dear wife Margaret by just six months. Their...
MUSIC
SFGate

Alec Baldwin Expected in Rome This Week, Resuming Acting Work After ‘Rust’

Italy’s Minerva Pictures and Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi’s ILBE have revealed that both Alec Baldwin and his brother Daniel Baldwin have been cast in two films they are jointly producing, and which will soon shoot in Rome. More from Variety. First Look Images from Upcoming Feature 'Commedia'...
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Nicky Spence is forced to give up Covent Garden role

The Scottish tenor Nicky Spence, who is recovering from breaking both legs, has given up the male title role in Saint-Saens’ Samson et Dalila in May and June. The Royal Opera House today announces that sadly Nicky Spence will no longer sing the role of Samson in the upcoming performances of Samson et Dalila (26 May-19 June).
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Breaking: English National Opera dumps Tippett

The cancellation below has just gone out to agents and their artists. It smacks of confusion and desperation. Rehearsals were due to start in August. Please see below an email from ENO’s Chief Executive, Stuart Murphy regarding King Priam in the 22-23 season:. Dear [ ]. Covid 19 is...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Slipped Disc

Esa-Pekka puts in 15 weeks at San Francisco

In today’s other season roll-out, the San Francisco boasts a longer commitment from its music director than other US orchestras. Esa-Pekka Salonen will lead 15 weeks of programming in the Bay Area and abroad, to include world premieres of works by Samuel Adams, Magnus Lindberg, and winner of the 2021 Emerging Black Composers Project Trevor Weston.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Just in: Malaga cancels unsold Domingo concert

Tonight’s concert by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra with Placido Domingo has been cancelled after less than one-third of the tickets were sold, according to local media. Musicians in the orchestra had refused to play with the artist following sexual harrassment claims. The objectors were replaced by freelancers, but the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

A whimper from the Edinburgh Festival

Hugh Kerr’s verdict on the 2022 Festival in Edinburgh Music Review on this morning’s press conference is fairly dispiriting:. Fergus launched the Festival programme at 9.30 am to around 30 hacks or arts journalists as we are more properly known, dwindling print circulation newspapers were represented as were the new normal, online music blogs or magazines like the Edinburgh Music Review. With print circulations slumping to ever lower figures I predict we will be the only show in town soon. Fergus ran through the programme with the aid of his support staff from classical music, theatre and dance. He didn’t take questions, but I did get a ten minute interview with him afterwards as well as a good discussion with the classical music associate director. As for Fergus he told me he was going to Australia to rest with his Australian wife and family but would look for a new job soon.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An English composer makes his Vienna Philharmonic debut

The composer Thomas Adès will break new ground this weekend when he conducts the Vienna Philharmonic in a subscription concert. Who was the last British composer to earn that honour? Was there ever one. Adès had experience of the orchestra when conducting his Shakesperean opera The Tempest at the...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Kirill Petrenko drops out of Berlin Ukraine fundraiser

Today’s televised solidarity concert for Ukraine at Bellevue Palace will be conducted by Nodoka Okisawa, Kirill Petrenko assistant (pictured), as the chief conductor has fallen sick. The concert will open and close with works by the refugee Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, who will be present. Evgeny Kissin will perform...
MUSIC
The Independent

Alan Cumming to star as Robert Burns as part of Edinburgh Festival line-up

Alan Cumming will play Robert Burns in a solo show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, which is set to welcome more than 2,300 artists to the Scottish capital.Burn, inspired by the life of the poet, is likely to be one of the highlights of the three-week festival in August.The festival is returning to a scale not seen since before the pandemic, with 14 venues hosting 87 events and more than 160 performances.Fergus Linehan, who will be serving as its director for the final time before handing over the reigns to Nicola Benedetti, said this is a “special year for the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Immigrants are Wigmore Hall’s new image

The Wigmore Hall will showcase artworks of migration at the the forefront of its 2022-23 season, announced today on www.slipedisc.com. Among the major composers featured are Ferruccio Busoni and Ralph Vaughan Williams. There will also be an African Concert Series. Under-35s can buy tickets for £5. Chief exec Joh Gilhooly...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

In Covid, we forgot to listen to the baby divas and the bragger boys

Mary Miller, outgoing head of Bergen National Opera, has written a moving reflection for us about the wonderful young baritone Emil Havold Næshagen whose funeral was held this week. Read every word and reflect very hard. Few in the culture world have emerged from the last virus-fogged years without...
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy