With the Villanova Wildcats Final Four game scheduled against the Kansas Jayhawks, all eyes will be on this well-rounded two seed to perform at a high level. Ahead of the Wildcats-Jayhawks game, we’ll be making our bold Final Four predictions. As the Wildcats inch closer to their third national title since 2016, they’ll be looking to outplay a scorching hot Jayhawks team.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO