World

Women's World Cup: England reach final thanks to Wyatt's 129 & Ecclestone's six wickets

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland will face Australia in the final of the Women's...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Portugal vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch World Cup play-off final online and on TV tonight

Portugal and North Macedonia meet to decide which nation will claim a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.Qualification for Qatar 2022 is just one win away for either side after progressing through the semi-finals of the European play-offs.For North Macedonia, an improbable victory over Italy in Palermo continued a fairytale 12 months that also saw Blagoja Milevski’s side make a first major tournament appearance at Euro 2020.Standing in the way of yet more history for the former Yugoslavian state are Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 and will be confident of avoiding a slip-up against a country 59 places below...
SOCCER
BBC

Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

England 293-8 (50 overs): Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46 South Africa 156 (38 overs): Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27 England will face Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup after Danni Wyatt's magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 137-run defeat of South Africa.
WORLD
BBC

Sarina Wiegman: Latest England squad 'close' to Euros selection

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the squad she has selected for forthcoming matches in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland could be "close" to the group that will go to this summer's European Championship. Wiegman has named a 24-player squad for the World Cup qualifying matches which will be played on...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Villa’s Argentina duo Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez back early as ban stays

Villa duo Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez have returned to the club ahead of schedule after failing to get international bans overturned. The Argentina pair had travelled to meet up with their national team-mates in the hope a two-match suspension might be reduced to one by Fifa on appeal, allowing them to feature in today's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Ghana head to Qatar after draw with Nigeria

Ghana became the first African nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after forcing their arch-rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja, to qualify on the away goals rule. However, there were ugly scenes at full-time as angry Super Eagles fans peppered Ghana's players and staff with water bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch.
FIFA
The Independent

England vs Ivory Coast confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of international fixture tonight

England welcome Ivory Coast to Wembley this evening. Gareth Southgate’s side are aiming to make it two wins from two after coming from behind to defeat Switzerland 2-1 at the weekend. Harry Kane’s second-half penalty ensured the Three Lions of victory while Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their senior international debuts. Players will have another chance to impress Southgate as the England coach starts to finalise his squad for the World Cup later this year, but Ivory Coast proved they will provide a tricky test after pushing France all the way last week. Here is...
SOCCER
BBC

China gains a foothold in Australia's backyard

Late last week, a proposed security treaty between China and a tiny chain of islands in the Pacific sent shock waves across the ocean. The leaked draft signalled that China could deploy troops to the Solomon Islands - and potentially establish a naval base there. Nowhere was more alarmed than...
CHINA
SkySports

Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia storm into final with crushing victory over West Indies

Australia stormed into the Women's World Cup final with a 157-run demolition of West Indies in a rain-reduced game in Wellington. Australia piled on 305-3 from their 45 overs - the highest total in a Women's World Cup knockout match - as Alyssa Healy (129 off 107 balls) hit a 91-ball century and put on 216 with Rachael Haynes (85 off 100) for the first wicket.
SPORTS
BBC

Sydney Super Cup: Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
RUGBY
Reuters

Bavuma leads South Africa to 233 for four at close v Bangladesh

DURBAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten half-century as South Africa reached 233 for four at the premature close on a stop-start opening day of the first test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday. Play was called off with 76.5 overs bowled as the umpires deemed the...
WORLD
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England to 'expect unexpected' from Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Prop Vickii Cornborough says England must be braced for Italy's unpredictable style of play on Sunday. England opened their Women's Six Nations title defence with a...
WORLD

