Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

By Sheila Flynn and Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 3 days ago

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.

That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.

Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a body was found on Tuesday.

An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed it was Ms Irion, according to a joint press release from Churchill and Lyon County sheriff’s offices.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the release said.

It added that the counties would “continue to work closely” on the open and active investigation.

The announcement came after Driver was arraigned on charges including first-degree kidnapping at a hearing attended by Ms Irion’s family.

Driver, a resident of Fallon who worked at construction company Ledcor, was arrested last week after an extensive manhunt for the hooded figure seen getting into Ms Irion’s vehicle on 12 March.

He appeared virtually in court on Wednesday and was given a $750,000 bond. He has not entered a plea.

It is not yet clear if additional charges will be filed or if anyone else is wanted in connection to Ms Irion’s kidnapping and death.

Outside of the courthouse following the hearing, Ms Irion’s brother, Casey Valley - who’d first raised the alarm about her disappearance - told reporters: “I’m surprised that there was bail at all.”

Just hours before the remains were confirmed as those of his sister, the Navy veteran and Apple employee, urged Driver - who’d previously served more than a decade in prison in connection with a murder and violent crimes - to give authorities more information and “put himself in our shoes”.

“He has a family, or so I’ve been told,” said Mr Valley, 32. “And I know he’s probably a father – so I’ve been told – so I would imagine, I would ask him ... what would he want the suspect to do if that was his daughter?”

When asked if justice had been served given Driver’s arrest and arraignment, he flatly said: “No – because I don’t have my sister.”

Mr Valley reacted to the news of his sister’s body being discovered in a touching Facebook post on Wednesday night, saying he was at “a loss for words” over her death death.

“I can’t believe this. I’m at a loss for words. Thanks to everyone for your support,” he wrote.

“Now comes a different kind of effort. Naomi was taken away from us far too soon. #JusticeforNaomi .”

He previously told The Independent that his younger sister had moved to join him in Nevada after she graduated from high school in Pretoria, South Africa.

He described his sister as “naive” and “very childlike” and said she had seen the move to Nevada as a “launchpad” for her adult life.

She was saving up for her own place and had started online dating, he said.

Driver was reportedly convicted to 15 years in prison for his role in a 1997 murder case in Northern California, in which he pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder, three charges of second-degree robbery, firearms charges and burglary , according to a report in the Ukiah Daily Journal .

It’s not clear whether he had any connection to Ms Irion or what further charges he - and/or other suspects - may face following the discovery of her remains.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 12 to decide if there is evidence for Driver to be tried in state court. He could face life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

