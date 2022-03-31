ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WV Baltimore MD/Washington DC Zone Forecast

WVNews
 1 day ago

————— 730 FPUS51 KLWX 310837. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. .REST OF THE OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain. 70 percent. .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Snow, Rain, Sleet for Thursday

It’s been a somewhat cool day, although pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Our highs have mostly remained in the mid and upper 40s with some lucky 50s far south. Our skies began sunny and now we see some more clouds filling in from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

WV Pittsburgh PA Zone Forecast

————— 545 FPUS51 KPBZ 010802. Including the cities of Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, and Hazelton. .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers. likely. Snow accumulation less than an inch. Unseasonably cold. with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Brandywine, MD
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverton#Sugar Grove#Thunderstorms#Rain And Snow#Elevations
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 440,303 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,763 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
freightwaves.com

Winter storm warnings continue in Upper Midwest

Truckers face another day of dicey winter weather across the Upper Midwest as a storm system slowly spins over the region. Winter storm warnings remain in place for some areas. Snow totals of 4 to 8 inches have already hit some parts of northern Minnesota since early Tuesday, with several...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Late winter storm brings snow to South and Northeast

A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states. "A powerful cold front and low pressure system will plow through the East today with...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Wind and Thunderstorms for Thursday

Thursday, the second half of our system from Tuesday arrives as a cold front barrels through the region. Steady rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder is looking likely especially through the morning hours. Winds, especially though the morning will remain strong across the region. Expect gusts to top out near the the 40mph range through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,697,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,086,367 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy