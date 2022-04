BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department set up a memorial outside of its headquarters on March 18 to honor one of their own — Officer Eric Talley who died in a shooting at a King Soopers. The shooting occurred nearly a year ago, on March 22, 2021. (credit: CBS) Talley was among ten people who were gunned down at the grocery store in the middle of the day. BPD says the memorial car is one way to show the community they will never forget that fateful day and the support from the community that followed. The public can visit the car,...

BOULDER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO